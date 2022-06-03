Practice shooting for youth hunters is Saturday at Lapwai range
LAPWAI — Participants in the Youth Hunter Education Challenge will practice shooting at the Lewis Clark Wildlife Range near here from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The group is likely to use the six-bench side of the range but may move to the 18-bench side depending on attendance. The trap range and one of the bench-rest ranges will remain open for public shooting.
Women’s shooting club set to meet Tuesday in Lewiston
The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club will hold a women’s shooting club organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston VFW Hall.
Club members Christine Talbott and Bob Coons will speak at the meeting. More information is available by contacting Coons at (509) 780-2244.
Free access offered to Washington state parks for three days in June
OLYMPIA — Washington will grant three days of free access to its state parks in the coming weeks.
According to a news release from the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, entrance fees will be waived June 11 in celebration of National Get Out-doors Day, June 12 in honor of Free Fishing Weekend and June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.
During those days, visitors are not required to display a Discover Pass for day-use visits to state parks and land managed by the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Other fees, such as those associated with camping, remain in effect.
Free fishing events planned at Clarkston, Rainbow Lake
The Asotin County Sportsman’s Association and Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest will play host to Free Fishing Day events June 11 and 12.
Gatherings open to kids 14 and younger will be held from 8 a.m. to noon June 11 at West Evans Pond, west of Clarkston, and at Rainbow Lake along the Tucannon River on June 12.
Both events will feature raffles, free hot dogs and pop, and prizes for the largest and smallest fish caught. Fish cleaning stations will be available.
Idaho officials to speak at flycasters’ meeting at Lewiston
Joe DuPont and Joe Thiessen of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will speak at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday.
The meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6, and the talk that focuses on new steelhead regulations for the Clearwater River and sturgeon populations in the Snake River starts at 7 p.m.