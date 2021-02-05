Whitetails Forever group plans dinner and raffle
OROFINO — The Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever Group will hold a fundraising banquet and raffle from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Best Western Lodge at the River’s Edge here.
Tickets cost $30 per person or $50 per couple. No more than 96 tickets will be sold because of social distancing requirements.
Proceeds will be used to cover the group’s expenses when it testifies to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. Tickets can be purchased by calling (208) 791-2149.
Do-it-yourself Alaska float trip is subject of talk
Bob Long, a member of the Kelly Creek Flycasters, will talk about planning a “Do it Yourself Alaska Silver Salmon Float Trip” at an online Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday evening.
Those interested in viewing the 6:30 p.m. meeting can contact club member Gary Thorgaard at gthorgaard@hotmail.com for login information.
IDFG plans meetings on hunting season proposals
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold virtual open house meetings starting Monday to gather public comments on hunting season proposals for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear and mountain lions.
Such meetings generally are held in person but have been moved online because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and associated health guidelines.
The proposals can be viewed at idfg.idaho.gov/big-game starting Monday. Officials from the agency’s Clearwater Region will hold an online meeting starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Links and login information will be posted with the proposals.
The Clearwater Region also will play host to a telephone call-in session on Feb. 17. Those interested in the telephone session can call (208) 799-5010 between 5 and 7 p.m.
Big game seasons will be finalized by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission during its March 17-18 meeting in Nampa.
IDFG to air springer season proposals Thursday
Fisheries managers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold an online meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to present proposed spring chinook fishing seasons and gather public comments.
Season proposals will be posted earlier that day at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/chinook/21-spring-proposals. The agency will accept comments through Feb. 21. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to vote on seasons at its meeting in Nampa on March 17-18.