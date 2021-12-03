Public comment sought on otter trapping rules
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is accepting comments on a proposal to end river otter trapping restrictions on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, Snake River and the Salmon River within the agency’s Clearwater Region in north central Idaho.
The change is part of a statewide two-year proposed rule package for upland game, turkeys and furbearers. The removal of otter trapping restrictions is the only change specific to the Clearwater Region. More information about the entire slate of proposed rules and on-line comment forms are available at bit.ly/3IbNMyt. The comment period is open through Dec. 10.
IDFG taking comment on turkey management plan
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is accepting comments on a draft wild turkey management plan that would take effect next year and remain in place through 2027.
According to a department news release, the plan will guide officials as they take actions to manage and monitor the state’s turkey populations, including addressing nuisance birds, improving wild turkey habitat and hunting access and opportunity.
The draft plan is available for review and comment through Dec. 10 at bit.ly/3ro5l8J.
Ski/clothing swap begins today in Orofino
OROFINO — The annual Bald Mountain Ski and Winter Clothing Swap and Sale is being held today and Saturday in the Old Junior High School Gymnasium at 429 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
The swap is open from 5-8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
WDFW plans digital meetings on various topics
OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind will host a series of digital open houses this month to discuss regional fish and wildlife topics.
The open house specific to the state’s vast Eastern Region, which will be co-hosted by Regional Director Steve Pozzanghera, will be from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 16. Those interested in tuning in may do so by visiting this shortened Zoom link, bit.ly/31rTdZd, or by calling (253) 215-8782 or (888) 475-4499 and entering the webinar ID: 815 9455 8241.
Susewind and Pozzanghera will provide local updates about the agency’s activities and answer questions from participants.
Nonresident fishing, hunting and combination licenses now are available in Idaho
BOISE — Nonresident hunting, fishing and combination licenses for 2022 went on sale Wednesday, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
The tags for those who live outside of the state may be bought online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, by phone at (800) 554-8685, at a license vendor location or at Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours. The number of available tags for each deer hunting unit and elk zone may be found at this shortened link: bit.ly/3lwmglH.