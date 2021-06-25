Brief springer season is this weekend on South Fork Salmon
McCALL — What could be a short spring chinook salmon fishing season will be held this weekend on the South Fork of the Salmon River.
If harvest quotas aren’t met by Sunday, the season will run in Thursday-through-Sunday increments until anglers exhaust the state’s share of the run, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Pistol silhouette shooting match is Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a National Rifle Association-approved cowboy/hunter pistol silhouette match at its range off of Tom Beall Road near here Saturday.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and the match will begin before 10 and end in the early afternoon. Each participant will shoot from a standing offhand position at small, steel knock-down targets of chickens at 40 meters, pigs at 50, turkeys at 75 and rams at 100 meters. One shot is allowed per target, and the total match requires 40 rounds. Practice will be allowed before the match starts.
Six categories of firearms are used for National Rifle Association-approved matches: small-bore cowboy rifle (.22 long rifle cartridge only, and rifle must have a tubular magazine but not be semi-automatic); pistol cartridge cowboy rifle (sample cartridges include .38/.357, .45 Colt, .44 magnum, .22 magnum); hunter’s pistol scoped (sample cartridges include .22 Hornet, .25-20, .38/.357, .32-30, .44 magnum); small-bore hunter’s pistol (open sights, .22 long rifle only); small-bore hunter’s pistol scoped (.22 long rifle only); and hunter’s pistol open sights (same cartridges as hunter’s pistol scoped). Bullet velocities for centerfire arms should not exceed 1,000-feet-per-second muzzle velocity, to prevent target damage. Practice targets are available for checking loads.
Cost per shooter is $10. Competing in local matches will qualify shooters to participate in the Idaho State Silhouette Match in early July.
The smaller portion of the range, with targets to 100 yards, will be available to nonmatch shooters. There will be several cease-fires as targets are reset by hand.
The range can be reached by turning east off U.S. Highway 95 onto Tom Beall Road, 1 mile north of Lapwai, and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
Varmint-for-Score Championship is planned for Sunday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will put on the Idaho State Varmint-for-Score Championship match at its range along Tom Beall Road near here Sunday.
The match, sanctioned by the National Bench Rest Association, will consist of one shot at each of five bull’s-eyes on one target, for record. All shots must be made in seven minutes. Shooting will be done from existing benches. Targets will be at 100 and 200 yards, and five targets for score per shooter will be shot at each range, plus a warm-up target at each range.
Varmint class rifles may be .24- to .40-caliber. Telescopic sights up to 24 power are allowed. Muzzle brakes are not allowed. The Varmint-for-Score rifle class has additional specific rules pertaining to weight, size and action type, and questions can be directed to match director Paul Gylling at (509) 553-1118.
The range will open for bench-rest competitors only at 7 a.m. For all noncompetitors, the range will be open at 9 a.m., as usual. The 18-bench side of the range, from which the match will be shot, is for the exclusive use of competitors. Noncompetitors will be allowed to shoot at distances up to 100 yards from the six-bench side.
For nonmatch shooters, there will be 10 cease-fires of 15 to 22 minutes, one of 45 to 50 minutes and one of 35 to 40 minutes during this match, which will last well into the afternoon.
The range can be reached by turning east on Tom Beall Road off of U.S. Highway 95, 1 mile north of Lapwai and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.
Fire danger spurs Umatilla forest restrictions
PENDLETON, Ore., — Officials on the Umatilla National Forest have implemented restrictions for smoking, off-road travel and chain saw use.
The rules were prompted by high fire danger and hot and dry weather.
Under the rules, chain saws may be operated only between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease. Saw operators are required to have an ax with at least a 2-pound head and 26-inch handle, an 8-inch-wide shovel with at least a 26-inch handle and at least an 8-ounce fire extinguisher.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or cleared areas. Vehicle travel is allowed only on open roads cleared of standing grass or other flammable material.
Forest officials are encouraging visitors to practice safe campfire principles, such as using fire pits surrounded by dirt and rocks, or commercial rings. Areas with a 3-foot radius surrounding fire pits should be cleared of burnable material. According to a news release, campfires must be attended at all times, and completely extinguished before leaving. People with campfires are asked to have a shovel and a gallon of water in their possession.
Idaho hikes entrance fees for state parks
BOISE — Visitors to Idaho State Parks are finding higher fees this summer.
Motor vehicle entrance fees have risen from $5 to $7, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. There is an $8 fee for each motor vehicle beyond the first two associated with a campsite. People who park vehicles or trailers overnight will be charged $20 per night if those vehicles are not associated with a campsite. The surcharge for failure to pay required fees has increased from $10 to $20.