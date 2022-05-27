Fire prevention measures now in place on BLM lands in Washington and Oregon
The Bureau of Land Management has implemented fire prevention measures, including shooting and fireworks restrictions, on the parcels it oversees in Washington and Oregon.
Starting today, the federal agency won’t allow fireworks, sky lanterns, the use of exploding targets, metallic targets, ammunition with steel components including core and jacket, tracer rounds and incendiary devices.
“Fire restrictions help protect our first responders, local communities, and public lands from accidental wildfires,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director in a news release. “We are continuing to see drought conditions across Oregon and Washington. By following fire restrictions, the public can help us focus our fire resources on naturally caused fires.”
According to the news release, violators can be fined as much as $1,000 and receive a prison term of up to one year. Those who start fires also can be held liable for suppression costs.
Silhouette match is set for Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a National Rifle Association-approved silhouette match Saturday at its range off of Tom Beall Road near here.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m. The match will begin after sign-up and end in the early afternoon. The smaller portion of the range, with targets to 100 yards, will be available to nonmatch shooters. There will be several cease-fires during the match.
The range can be reached by turning east off U.S. Highway 95 onto Tom Beall Road, 1 mile north of Lapwai, and proceeding up the road about 4½ miles. More information is available by contacting Pat Lightfield at (208) 305-5621.
IDFG asks public to report on sick or dead birds
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has reported it is aware of numerous avian flu-related wild bird die-offs in the state.
The agency has established a webpage at bit.ly/3ggIZQ1, where people can report sick or dead birds they encounter. Reporting possible cases of avian flu helps wildlife and public health officials track the disease.
However, according to a Fish and Game news release, there is no viable way for wildlife managers to respond to outbreaks and there is no vaccine or treatment options for the animals. Instead, the disease will run its course.
“We are aware sick and dead birds are being seen by the public in many ponds, irrigation ditches, etc., especially in the Treasure Valley, and we do not know how long this avian influenza outbreak will last,” said Fish and Game Wildlife Health Program Coordinator Stacey Dauwalter. “Infected geese, ducks and other birds will continue to be found until the outbreak has abated.”
The agency said people should leave ill birds alone and handle dead birds only to discard them by double bagging carcasses and placing them in a waste receptacle. People who handle dead birds should wear masks and gloves and wash their hands afterward.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, bird flu viruses don’t normally infect humans, but sporadic human infections from bird flu viruses have occurred.
Officials caution public on road, trail conditions
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service have tips for those planning to recreate on public land this weekend.
Both the Umatilla National Forest in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest in north central Idaho have been affected by the cool and wet spring. Some roads and trails that are normally open this time of year remain snowed in. Others may be wet, soft and slick because of the damp weather. Both forests also experienced significant wildfire events last summer, and some areas in both forests may remain closed because of the damage or the threats to public safety posed by hazardous trees.
The latest travel and recreation information on the Nez Perce Clearwater Forest is available at bit.ly/3LNbZM8 and information about the Umatilla Forest can be found at bit.ly/3NEAxZo.
Mule deer statue unveiling set at O’Connor center
The Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center will unveil a new bronze statue at its 16th anniversary on June 11.
Members of the center plan to install a larger-than-life-sized mule deer sculpture by artist Rick Taylor on June 9. The art will be placed in front of the center located within Hells Gate State Park near Lewiston.
On June 11, the center will hold its annual celebration that includes a gun show featuring historic and custom firearms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The statue will be unveiled at 11 a.m., and an outdoors writers forum will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. All of the events are free and open to the public.
The center will hold its annual banquet, featuring Idaho Gov. Brad Little as the guest speaker, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston at 6 p.m. Tickets for the banquet are $75, and reservations are due by June 6.
More information about both the celebration and the banquet are available at bit.ly/3MQKzqf.
Man drowns in Idaho’s Salmon River Middle Fork
BOISE — A Washington man is dead after a boating accident on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in remote Custer County.
Robert Gray, 63, of Mill Creek, Wash., was decending the river Tuesday afternoon “when his raft struck a log jam, throwing him into the water,” according to a news release from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. The accident took place near the Boundary Creek boat launch, northwest of Stanley, Idaho.
“Robert Gray, tired and cold, could not self-rescue and was carried away by the swift current,” the release said. The river was running about 4,200 cubic feet per second or a little over 4 feet on the U.S. Geological Service Gauge at Middle Fork Lodge Tueday with a water temperature of 40 degrees. The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident around 7 p.m. by the victim’s family.
Around noon Wednesday, Custer County Search and Rescue located a body matching Gray’s description by helicopter, submerged in a log jam downstream from Boundary Creek, the release said. Gray’s body is still in the river, as rescuers have determined the river is currently too dangerous for retrieval, the release said.