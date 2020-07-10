River cleanup and barbecue are planned
OROFINO — The group River Access For Tomorrow will hold a river cleanup and barbecue Saturday starting at the Long Camp boat ramp near here.
The boat ramp is at milepost 61.
Participants will float down the Clearwater River in rafts and other vessels while stopping to pick up trash along its banks. The float will culminate at the Five-Mile boat ramp at milepost 54. A barbecue will follow the float, and participants will be eligible to win prizes.
Summer chinook season extended on lower Columbia River
OLYMPIA — A large portion of the lower Columbia River will remain open for summer chinook fishing through Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Shad fishing between Bonneville Dam and the Dalles Dam will also remain open through Wednesday.
Chinook fishing opened on much of the Columbia River Saturday. The season was extended based on returns that exceeded expectations. The preseason forecast called for 38,000 summer chinook to return at least as far as the mouth of the Columbia. The forecast was updated to 65,000 late last month.
“Whenever a run comes in stronger than expected, it’s good for conservation goals, and it’s good for anglers,” said Bill Tweit, a special assistant with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We’ll continue monitoring the fishery closely, but it’s great that this opportunity is available for the summer season.”
The Columbia River from the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco will be open to Chinook fishing through Wednesday. Anglers must release all steelhead and salmon other than hatchery chinook.