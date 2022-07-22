Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation event planned for next week at Lewiston bar
Members of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation will host a bighorn sheep tag drawing watch party and fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. next Friday at Shooters Sports Bar in Lewiston.
The event will be hosted by Rich Carignan, a board member of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation from Lewiston. His successful bighorn hunt along the South Fork of the Salmon River was featured in the Tribune’s 2021 Hunting Edition of the Outdoors section.
The night will include a raffle featuring several prizes, including a Christensen Arms 300 Win-Mag hunting rifle and a Kuiu Pro 6000 hunting backpack. Videos of volunteers from the foundation helping Idaho wildlife officials capture bighorn sheep as part of an effort to mitigate disease among the state’s herds will be shown and merchandise will be available for purchase.
Bradford O’Connor, son of famed outdoor writer Jack O’Connor, will draw the winner of the foundation’s annual raffle of a coveted Idaho bighorn sheep hunting tag. The drawing will be held at a similar event in Boise but will be streamed live at Shooters.
Carignan also hopes to attract new members to the group and is interested in building up the ranks in the northern half of the state.
“We have the very best sheep unit in the state,” he said. “We are just trying to get the Idaho Chapter (of the Wild Sheep Foundation) more to north Idaho.”
Washington organization offering grant opportunity
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office will accept grant applications for trails, boating infrastructure, shooting ranges and outdoor education and recreation programs for kids starting Aug. 10.
The agency is offering online workshops explaining the application process.
“We’re very excited to offer all of these grants but especially the grants for getting kids outside,” said Megan Duffy, RCO’s director. “Spending time outside provides so many benefits. We know it can ease stress, improve mental and physical health and even improve children’s academic performance. These grants help ensure that kids get a chance to spend time outside and receive those benefits.”
More information is available at bit.ly/3aQRlyk.
State competition planned Sunday at Lapwai shooting range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host the Idaho State Championship Hunt Bench-Rest Match on Sunday.
The range will open at 7 a.m. for competitors and at 9 a.m. for the general public. The match will be held on the 18-bench side of the range and is expected to last all day. The six-bench side of the range and the trap range will be available for nonmatch shooters.
More information is available by contacting Paul Gylling at (509) 553-1118 or pgylling@gmail.com.
Governor adds one member, reappoints another to Idaho Fish and Game Commission
Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed a Lava Springs man to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission and reappointed current member Tim Murphy, of McCall.
Murphy represents the southwest region and recently served as chairperson of the commission. He formerly was the director of the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho State Office and the former director of fire and aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center at Boise.
Little appointed Jordan Cheirrett to represent the southeast region and replace Commissioner Lane Clezie, who is retiring. According to a news release from the governor’s office, Cheirrett is a small-business owner, a lifelong sportsman and native of Idaho.
By law, no more than four members on the seven-member commission may be affiliated with any one political party. Cheirrett is registered as a Republican, as was Clezie. Murphy is unaffiliated.
Both commissioners will serve four-year terms.
Idaho officials warn to avoid algal blooms in bodies of water
BOISE — The Idaho departments of Health and Welfare and Environmental Quality are advising swimmers and others to protect themselves from harmful algal blooms by keeping abreast of the latest health advisories and when in doubt, stay out.
According to a news release from the agencies, summer is the peak season for cyanobacterial blooms, sometimes called blue-green algae. Exposure to the blooms can cause skin irritation and sickness in humans and death to pets and livestock that consume infected water.
“It’s important for the public to take precautions,” said Brian Reese, DEQ’s water quality standards analyst. “Even without a visible bloom, algal or cyanobacteria toxins can be present at low concentrations. While toxin counts might not be high enough to trigger a health advisory, they can still pose a risk to people and animals.”
According to a news release, cyanotoxin exposure primarily occurs from swimming in or swallowing water affected by a bloom or consuming fish caught in affected water bodies.
Pets, livestock and wildlife are often more likely to be exposed because they are more apt to swim in or drink from affected lakes, ponds and reservoirs. Animals that may have been exposed through swimming should be washed and prevented from licking their fur. Those that drink affected water should be seen by a veterinarian.
The Department of Health and Welfare maintains a list and map of affected water bodies. It is available at bit.ly/3cq4wXw. Water with active blooms shouldn’t be used for swimming, drinking or cooking. Boiling or filtering doesn’t remove the toxins.
When in doubt, the agencies advise people to stay out or avoid water bodies. In general, water that smells bad, looks discolored or has a foam, scum, mats or paint-like streaks visible on the surface should be avoided.
More information is available at bit.ly/3m2nFBG.