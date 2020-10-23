Fire restrictions lifted for Umatilla forest
PENDLETON, Ore. — All fire restrictions on the Umatilla National Forest have been lifted.
The onset of cool, wet weather and forecasts that call for snow and rain decreased fire danger, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
Slash burns begin in Nez Perce-Clearwater
KAMIAH — Officials on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest have started to burn slash piles from recent timber harvest projects.
The controlled burns help reduce fuel levels and make future timber harvest more accessible, according to a news release from forest officials.
“The piles that we are burning are made from the slash left after mechanical thinning or cutting of trees in the forest,” said Deputy Fire Staff Officer Barry Ruklic. “This is the perfect time of the year to do these prescribed burns because of cooler weather, and especially in the higher elevations before the first snow arrives.”
Fire managers plan to burn as much as 250 acres of piles near Elk River and Harvard associated with the Upper Basin, Uncle Morris, Strychnine and Greenhorn timber sales. In other areas of the district, crews will burn hand piles and machine piles at the Potlatch Ranger Station as well as the White Pine, Laird Park, Little Boulder and Elk River campgrounds and Bald Mountain Lookout for hazard reduction and recreation site cleanup.
The North Fork Ranger District has four areas where pile burns will take place: the Cayuse Air Strip, Osier Lookout, the Barnyard South Sheep timber sale in the Sheep Mountain area and the Lower Orogrande timber sale in the Elk Mountain area.
Large debris piles that were left from a fuel break created for the Beaver Fire near Powell will be ignited by the end of this month and are expected to smoke for several days.
Slash piles will also be burned on the Red River and Salmon River ranger districts.
Filming project will close Palouse Falls park
STARBUCK, Wash. — Palouse Falls State Park will be closed Sunday through next Friday while an educational movie crew films at the park.
The closure was listed at parks.state.wa.us/alertcenter.
Steelhead derby canceled because of COVID-19
COLTON — The Colton Knights of Columbus Council No. 1565 canceled what was to be its 32nd Annual Tom Weber Memorial Steelhead Derby because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the group indicated steelhead numbers are strong enough this year to support the popular derby, but health restrictions and economic fallout associated with the virus prevent the organization from holding its traditional post-derby sausage dinner and raffle.
“We understand that many of the businesses that have generously donated to our derby in the past are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We felt that it was not the time to ask for them to sacrifice even more. We’ll regroup and be back in 2021 for an even better derby,” said Derby Chairman Gary Riedner. “Thanks to everyone for your support, and we’ll see you next year.”
Proceeds from the derby support local schools and charities.
Film festival is Monday in Moscow
MOSCOW — The Clearwater Flycasters fishing club will play host to a showing of the International Fly Fishing Film Festival at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center here Monday.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the two-hour film, made up of short films highlighting fishing adventures from around the globe, starts at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets are $15 and available in advance from members of the club and, if not sold out, they can be purchased at the door. Trailers for all the films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.
More information about this screening is available by contacting Steve Bush at bushsr@moscow.com.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.