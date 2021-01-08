Inslee appoints longtime conservationists to Washington’s fish and wildlife commission
OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed two new members to the Washington Fish and Wild-life Commission.
Both of the appointees have long backgrounds in environmental conservation. Fred Koonts, a resident of Duvall in King County, and Lorna Smith, of Jefferson County, will serve on the nine-member board that sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to a news release from the agency, Koontz will draw on a 35-year career that includes researching animal behavior and associated volunteer efforts. He serves on the board of the group Wildland Networks that works to conserve core wildlife habitat and migration corridors. He previously served on Fish and Wildlife advisory committees, where he advised on topics like recovery of endangered species and securing long-term funding for the agency.
“Fish, wildlife and habitat are facing significant conservation challenges and WDFW has an essential role in addressing them,” Koontz said. “I look forward to building on my wildlife conservation background and previous public service to advance WDFW’s important mission.”
Smith is the executive director of Western Wildlife Outreach, formerly known as the Grizzly Bear Outreach Project. The group works to conserve grizzly and black bears, mountain lions and wolves. She has also served on several Fish and Wildlife Department advisory committees, including the previous lands and nongame advisory committees.
“I thank Gov. Inslee for providing me this opportunity to serve Washingtonians and Washington’s wildlife in this role,” Smith said. “The agency’s work is near and dear to my heart, and I’m excited, honored and humbled to join the commission.”
Koontz replaces outgoing commissioner Robert Kehoe of King County, and Smith replaces Brad Smith of Whatcom County.
Inslee is expected to name one more commissioner in the near future to replace David Graybill, of Chelan County.
Free ski day set for Saturday at Palouse Divide
HARVARD — People can ski for no charge at the Palouse Divide Country Ski Area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Idaho Park N’ Ski passes won’t be required during the event, and Hyperspud Sports of Moscow will be offering free gear rentals. Lessons will be offered to beginners at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot drinks will be available, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
IDFG seeks public help in elk poaching case
GIFFORD — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about two cow elk that were shot and left to waste in a field off of the Reubens-Gifford Road.
Officers believe the animals were shot from the road, also known as Magpie Grade, Sunday night or early Monday morning. According to a news release from the agency, one cow was pregnant and no meat was removed from either animal. Officers were unable to salvage any of the meat.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Senior Conservation Officer Erin Landers, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (888) 632-5999 or the Regional Fish and Game office at (208) 799-5010.