Little Salmon chinook fishing ends Saturday
RIGGINS — Saturday is the last opportunity for anglers to harvest spring chinook bound for Rapid River Hatchery near here.
Fisheries managers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game closed chinook fishing on the lower Salmon River Thursday and will shut down fishing on the Little Salmon river Saturday evening. Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said anglers only have about 128 chinook left to catch out of its harvest share of about 625. The season is being closed to make sure the state’s share isn’t exceeded.
Enhanced concealed weapon training set
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club will hold enhanced concealed weapons license training at its shooting range near here Saturday.
The training will occupy the six-bench portion of the range from noon until 4 p.m. and the classroom all day. The rest of the range will be open for public shooting.
Springer season planned on upper Salmon River
STANLEY — Spring chinook fishing is opening on the upper Salmon River next Friday.
The Idaho Fish and Game commission approved a season targeting fish returning to the Sawtooth Hatchery near Stanley.
Fishing will be allowed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between the South Butte Boat Ramp near Clayton and a marked boundary about 100 yards downstream of the weir at the hatchery.
Expect long traffic delays on forest roads
LOWELL — Officials from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are advising the public to expect construction delays on U.S. Forest Service roads near here.
Road work associated with the Marek Timber Sale on the Moose Creek Ranger District is underway and could lead to delays lasting as long as four hours on roads 286, 1129D, 1129B, 1124, 470, 464 and 1826.
When the work is finished, traffic associated with the logging will increase. Officials recommend topping off vehicles with fuel before traveling on the roads and packing extra food and water.
The logging is designed to reduce roadside hazards, excessive fuel loadings and timber losses aggravated by the current spruce beetle epidemic, according to a news release from the agency.
Storm badly damages Madden Corrals Road
WAHA — A storm late last month is being blamed for damage to the Madden Corrals Road on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
The road is accessed from Zaha Road and travels past Corral Creek before ending at what is referred to as the Idaho Fish and Game “parking lot.” According to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management, the road washed out about 3 miles from its junction with Zaza Road and is no longer passable by full-sized vehicles. All-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides can still travel beyond the damage.
According to the news release, agency officials don’t know when the road will be repaired.
PLAY’s annual rally and trail ride is set for June 27
HEADQUARTERS — The group Public Land Access Year-Round (PLAY) will hold its annual rally and trail ride June 27 at Camp 60 on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
The ride is open to all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and side-by-sides with a width of 50 or fewer inches.
Overnight parking and camping are available, and organizers will be adhering to Idaho’s Stage 4 COVID-19 protocols. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and participants must start the ride by 10. All vehicles must meet U.S. Forest Service off-highway vehicle regulations, and riders younger than 18 must wear helmets.
Camp 60 can be reached by traveling east on Grangemont Road out of Orofino, turning left on State Highway 11, following it north to Headquarters, then taking a right and heading east until the site is reached.
More information is available on the group’s Facebook page.
Timber sale work will close forest roads and trails
POTLATCH — Logging and other work associated with the Greenhorn Stewardship Timber sale on the Palouse Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will lead to road and trail closures.
Timber harvest and log hauling associated with the timber sale began this week and is expected to continue through August. Forest Service roads 4774, 4774-B and 4774-C have been closed and so have the first 4.2 miles of the Strychnine Ridge Trail.
The work could lead to delays elsewhere. Forest Service officials recommend filling up vehicles’ gas tanks before traveling to areas with known delays, and to consider packing extra food and water.