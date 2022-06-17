HEADQUARTERS — Work to repair Beaver Creek Road, also known as the 247 Road, between Headquarters and Aquarius at the North Fork of the Clearwater River has been slowed by bad weather and will now extend into July.
The road is jointly managed by the PotlatchDeltic Corp. and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Construction crews are replacing 25 culverts along the road, and travelers are subject to delays as long as four hours on weekdays between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The road is expected to be closed entirely Wednesday through next Friday afternoon as work proceeds on culverts that require more extensive excavation. The road is expected to be open June 30 through July 4, with work resuming on July 5.
The French Mountain Road, also known as the 250 Road, is closed about 8 miles upstream of Bungalow and the confluence of Orogrande Creek and the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Work to repair a washout is pending.
Lewis Clark Wildlife Club sets Monday range hours
LAPWAI — Starting July 4, the Lewis Clark Wildlife Club range will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through October.
Shooting match planned for Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis Clark Wildlife Club will play host Saturday to a “35-round A Match,” at its shooting range near here.
Signup starts at 9 a.m. and the match will last until about noon. The 18-bench side of the range will be used by match shooters, but the rest of the range will remain open to the public. More information is available by contacting Howard Cooley at inthedirt23@yahoo.com.
Hunters’ ed program seeks volunteer teachers
BOISE — Managers of Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program are looking for new volunteer instructors.
Those interested can learn more about the program and how they can become an instructor by contacting the Clearwater Region of the agency at (208) 799-5010 or by visiting idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education/instructor.