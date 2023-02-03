Washington hunter education class starts this month in Clarkston
Registration is open for an in-person Washington hunter education class to be taught by Ron Landrus and Dallas Hohnsbehn, both of Clarkston.
Those interested in the course, which will be held Feb. 27 through March 11, can pick up an information sheet at Schurman’s True Value Hardware or Walmart, both in Clarkston, or register online at bit.ly/2OBKXNk.
All classroom sessions will be at the First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. The first and last classroom sessions, on Feb. 27 and March 9, will be from 5:30-8 p.m. All other classes — Feb. 28 to March 2 and March 6-8 — will be from 6-8 p.m. A field course will be held March 11, with the time and place announced during classroom sessions.
Students must attend all classes to pass. Parents of students younger than 18 are required to attend the first class, and parents of students age 11 or younger must attend all of the classes.
There is no charge for the class; costs are covered by Schurman’s and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
More information is available by contacting Landrus at (509) 758-3122 or Hohnsbehn at (509) 758-7006.
Fly tying the subject of flycasters’ meeting at Lewiston
Authors and fly tiers Gretchen and Al Beatty, of Boise, will be the guest speakers at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
The couple has written several books together and have a YouTube channel dedicated to fly tying. Their presentation will focus on the use of rotary fly-tying vises.
The meeting starts with a 5:30 p.m. social hour. A no-host dinner will be served at 6 and will be followed by the presentation. Visitors are welcome.
Idaho game managers seeking comment on its 2023 hunting season proposals
Game managers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a series of meetings this month to collect public comments on 2023 big game hunting season proposals.
As of press time, the agency hadn’t yet posted the proposals on its website but expects to release them in the coming days.
The meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the following locations and days: Grangeville Senior Center on Thursday, Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston on Feb. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center in Moscow on Feb. 21 and the Clearwater Hatchery near Orofino on Feb. 22.
Comments can also be submitted online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
Idaho officials plan on collaring moose this month
Idaho Fish and Game biologists, along with a helicopter contractor, will capture and place tracking collars on moose in hunting units 8, 8A and 10A in the north central region of the state this month.
The effort is part of a long-running study on moose health. Similar work may occur in Unit 14, where biologists hope to capture and collar elk as part of a depredation study.
Clearwater Fly Casters fundraising event scheduled
MOSCOW — The Clearwater Fly Casters will hold the club’s biennial fundraising auction starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Best Western Plus hotel here.
The event starts with a social hour, followed by a $17 per person buffet meal at 6:30.
Silent and live auctions will be held during the evening. Items available for bidding include a fly rod and several desserts. Raffles also will be held. Proceeds will fund the Clearwater Fly Casters Scholarship program.
Youth hunter program to use range near Lapwai on Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday morning.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range from 9 a.m. until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.