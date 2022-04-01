Whitewater rafting group to gather Saturday at Lewiston
The whitewater group River Access for Tomorrow will hold its annual Raft Rendezvous from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Lewiston.
The event which features raffles, games, an outdoor gear swap, and rafting photos and videos serves as a fundraiser for the group’s volunteer cleanup days along the Clearwater and lower Snake rivers.
Nick Zurfluh from Idaho Department of Agriculture will deliver a presentation on the state’s invasive species program shortly after noon. The live auction will start at about 3:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available.
Idaho Fish and Game taking applications for grants
BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s Community Challenge Grant program is open for applications through April 15.
According to a news release, the grants provide competitive funding for officially recognized nonprofit organizations to implement projects that enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations or associated recreational opportunities. More information on the program is available at bit.ly/3wQEDIz.
Fisheries biologist to speak at flycasters’ meeting
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fisheries biologist Joe Bumgarner will be the guest speaker at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston on Thursday.
Bumgarner is based at Dayton and will focus his remarks on the hatchery steelhead program in southeastern Washington rivers like the Grande Ronde, Tucannon and Touchet.
A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 and the program will start at 7.
Turkey hunting webinar planned for next week
Idaho Fish and Game officials and volunteers from the Idaho Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the National Wild Turkey Federation will host a turkey hunting webinar at 5:30 p.m. April 7.
The one-hour presentation will be followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer period. Those interested can tune in at zoom.us/j/96805664863.
An expert panel of presenters will provide information about scouting, hunting strategies, calling, equipment, field care, ethics and safety, and season structures and rules.
Idaho furbearer management plan up for review
Idaho Fish and Game officials are seeking comments on a draft update of the agency’s furbearer management plan.
The document, which will be in place through 2027 if it is approved by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission later this year, is available for review and comment at bit.ly/3IWXeF8.
The plan was developed in 1990.
The final draft of the plan will be presented for the commission’s consideration at their May 18-19 meeting in McCall.
Tunnel Pond fishing season opens today with free event
OROFINO — The Nez Perce Tribe will open the fishing season at Tunnel Pond here today with its annual no-host free fishing event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A reduced limit of three fish per person will be in effect during the event.
Tunnel Pond is 1 mile southeast of Orofino, off of Lower Fords Creek Road, and is managed by the tribe as a fee-for-fishing site. The pond is stocked with catchable-sized rainbow trout, with some larger fish weighing 2 pounds or more.
The pond attracts deer, otters and beavers, as well as many bird species including bald eagles, ospreys and a wide variety of waterfowl. It can be reached by following signs starting on Michigan Avenue in Orofino.
Following the free fishing day event, nontribal anglers 14 years of age and older may purchase permits to fish at Tunnel Pond from area vendors. Permits may also be purchased online at nptfishpermits.com. All children younger than 14 can fish for free at Tunnel Pond, but they must be accompanied by an adult. The daily fishing limit is six trout.
The pond will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days per week from today through Oct. 31.