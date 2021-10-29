IDFG selling firewood permits for burned areas
WAHA — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is selling firewood permits for the harvest of standing and downed trees killed during the Snake River Complex fires that raced across the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area last summer.
Only Fish and Game-managed land within 100 feet of open roads is open for firewood cutting. Permits are available for $10 per cord and must be purchased from the agency’s Clearwater regional office in Lewiston. More information is available at bit.ly/3Gt3eFS or by calling (208) 799-5010.
Officials: Be cautious on reopened burned land
ELK CITY — The remaining area closure associated with the Dixie Fire near Dixie and the trail closures associated with the Sheep Creek Fire in the Gospel Hump Wilderness Area have been rescinded, according to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Agency officials are asking people who travel in post-fire areas to be aware of hazards such as standing dead trees, which can fall without warning. Other things to be cautious of include unstable terrain, burned stump holes, flash flooding debris flow and road obstacles.
A few wildfire-related closures remain on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Fire closures can persist after fire activity diminishes as fire managers assess and mitigate damage and assess hazards.
Unsold elk tags now available to Idahoans
BOISE — Nonresident elk tags remain available for Idaho residents to purchase and use as second tags, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Each year after Aug. 1, unsold nonresident tags can be bought by resident hunters at the nonresident price. Available tags and zones are listed online at gooutdoorsidaho.com. Residents also can buy the tags at all license vendors, at Fish and Game regional offices or by calling (800) 554-8685.
Smith Creek Road back in business after repairs
SYRINGA — Work to repair damage to the Smith Creek Road near here is complete.
A landslide and culvert failure in 2019 caused the road, also known as Forest Road 101, to wash out.
“Smith Creek Road is a very popular destination for hunters, off-highway vehicle users and recreationists seeking access to the national forest north of the Middle Fork Clearwater River,” Lochsa-Powell District Ranger Brandon Knapton said. “We’re very glad to have the culvert failure repaired now so that visitors can once again take advantage of this convenient access point to the forest.”