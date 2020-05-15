BLM: No fireworks or use of incendiary devices
The Bureau of Land Management is prohibiting the use of fireworks, exploding targets and firing tracer or incendiary devices on all land the agency manages in Idaho.
Shooting at steel or ferrous material such as steel targets, propane tanks, refrigerators, old cars or similar objects in areas with dry vegetation also is prohibited.
Violators can be subject to a fine and held responsible for fire suppression and rehabilitation costs.
“The goal of the annual fire prevention order is to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires,” said BLM Idaho State Director John F. Ruhs. “This season more than ever, it is vital that we work together to help lessen the exposure for our firefighters and first responders. Reducing the number of unwanted wildfires takes a ‘team effort,’ and all Idahoans are part of that team.”
COVID-19 hampering Memorial Day camping plans
KAMIAH — Most developed campgrounds and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest may stay closed through Memorial Day Weekend, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
According to the news release, agency officials are working diligently to open the sites as soon as it is safe to do so, and some may open sooner than others. Agency officials recommend visitors eager to visit closed sites check for updates at www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater.
Trails and the undeveloped areas of the forest are open.