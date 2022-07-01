Shooting range near Lapwai will be open on Fourth of July
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club shooting range will be open Monday during the Fourth of July holiday.
The range also has implemented expanded days of operation and will be open Mondays through October.
Spring chinook fishing on Little Salmon River wraps up today
RIGGINS — Today is the last day to fish for spring chinook on the Little Salmon River near here, but chinook fishing will remain open on several other Idaho rivers.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said in a weekly run update that anglers harvested more than 1,500 spring chinook bound for the nearby Rapid River hatchery last week. So far this spring, anglers on the lower Salmon River and Little Salmon River had caught and kept 3,247 adult spring chinook. That leaves just 383 adult spring chinook on the state’s share of the Rapid River run, which is about 3,630. The lower Salmon River closed Sunday.
Spring and summer chinook fishing remains open on the Clearwater River and its north, south and middle forks; the Lochsa River; the South Fork of the Salmon River; and the upper Salmon River. Anglers harvested more than 500 chinook from the Clearwater Basin last week which, as of Tuesday, had more than 1,200 remaining on its harvest share.
Fish and Game has not documented any chinook harvest on the Lochsa or South Fork of the Salmon rivers.
DuPont’s update is available at bit.ly/3Ns3NBV.
Managers: Fireworks not allowed on public land
State and federal land managers are reminding people that fireworks are off-limits on public land in Idaho and Washington.
Despite the wet spring, there is still a risk of fires, especially in low-elevation areas and grassy canyon lands.
“National Forests are a great place to celebrate the anniversary of our nation’s independence, and we hope many of you enjoy time in these special places, but please help us prevent human-caused fires by leaving fireworks at home,” said Eric Watrud, supervisor of the Umatilla National Forest.
Pelicans eating Yellowston cutthroat
POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game officials are working to protect imperiled Yellowstone cutthroat trout from a growing population of white pelicans at Blackfoot Reservoir near here.
White pelicans have recovered well over the past few decades and in some places now gather in large colonies where they can affect some prey species. That is the case at Blackfoot Reservoir. A Fish and Game story about the effort is available at bit.ly/3OOLQ29.
In the Clearwater region, Fish and Game, and the Nez Perce Tribe are working together to haze white pelicans and double-crested cormorants in the lower Clearwater River in an effort to reduce predation on migrating salmon and steelhead smolts.
River flows below Hells Canyon Dam will be similar to last year
The daily inflow of the Snake River into the Hells Canyon Complex of dams is expected to continue declining, and Idaho Power Company will adjust flows exiting Hells Canyon Dam, according to an agency news release.
Flow ranges this summer will be similar to those of last year, and boaters in the canyon can expect flows below the dam to range from 6,500 cubic feet per second to as much as 20,000 cfs.
In contrast to last year, Salmon River flows are approximately 30,000 cfs, which is significantly higher than late June 2021, when they were approximately 7,000 cfs. This will keep flows below the confluence of the Snake and Salmon rivers higher into at least mid-July as compared to 2021.