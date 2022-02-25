Elk foundation is selling tickets for next week’s Big Game Banquet
The Lewis Clark Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is selling tickets to its 37th annual Big Game Banquet to be held March 5 at the Nez Perce County Fair Building in Lewiston.
The evening will include raffles, games and a silent and live auction.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are available at events.rmef.org/shop/lewisclark1 or by calling Connie Enyeart at (208) 553-4992.
A youth elk bugling contest will be held at 10 a.m., with prizes awarded to the top participants in each age group: 5 and younger, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-17. Participants must bring their own bugles.
The chapter raised more than $130,000 from last year’s banquet and was among the top 15 banquets nationally in terms of funds raised. According to the chapter, it has raised more than $3.37 million since the chapter’s inception.
Camp host sought for Red Ives Ranger Station
AVERY — Recreation managers on the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest are looking for a single person or couple to serve as camp hosts at the historic Red Ives Ranger Station this summer.
The station is located on the St. Joe River and includes a popular rental cabin. Host duties include greeting guests, maintaining lawns and landscaping, assisting with maintenance, and providing information and helping to care for the ranger district’s pack string. Hosts generally work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, from mid-May to mid-October, and live on site in their own recreation vehicle or camper. The volunteer position includes a campsite. More information is available by contacting Mike Frost at (208) 245-6013 or robert.m.frost@usda.gov. Those interested can apply online at volunteer.gov.
Cowboy/hunter pistol silhouette match planned at shooting range near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will hold a National Rifle Association-approved cowboy/hunter pistol silhouette match Saturday at its range off of Tom Beall Road near here.
Sign-up starts at 9 a.m., and the match will begin before 10 a.m. and end in the early afternoon. The smaller portion of the range, with targets to 100 yards, will be available to nonmatch shooters. There will be several cease-fires as targets are reset by hand.
The range can be reached by turning east off U.S. Highway 95 onto Tom Beall Road, 1 mile north of Lapwai, and proceeding up the road about 4.5 miles.Officials considering eliminating some doe tags in Idaho units
Idaho Fish and Game officials are proposing to eliminate extra doe tags in game management units 8, 8A, 10A and 11A in response to last summer’s outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease that killed thousands of whitetail deer.
The disease, spread by gnats, periodically occurs in parts of northern and north central Idaho during hot and dry summers. It can quickly kill large numbers of deer. It is different than the much slower-moving chronic wasting disease that was detected in Unit 14 last fall.
According to a news release from the agency, game managers reviewed harvest records and season changes from past EHD outbreaks to guide their proposal.
“Eliminating extra antlerless tags could prove important in allowing the whitetail deer populations to recover quicker by reducing harvest on an already reduced deer herd,” said Fish and Game Deer and Elk Coordinator Toby Boudreau.
People can comment on the proposals on the agency’s website at bit.ly/3pf5Qjo.