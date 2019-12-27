Sea trout fishing will be topic at Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting
Terry Nab of Lewiston will present “Fly fishing for Sea Trout in southern Argentina” at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Jan. 9 at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with an optional social hour and dinner. The cost for dinner is $19.50. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to Greg Paris by Jan. 6 at parisall@cableone.net or (509) 758-1174.
First day hike planned for Wednesday at Fields Spring
ANATONE — Fields Spring State Park will host a first day hike at 10 a.m. Wednesday to celebrate the new year.
A ranger will lead a snowshoe hike on the Wohelo Lodge and Fields Spring trails. The moderate hike will cover about 1.5 miles. Those wishing for a longer stroll can trek to the top of Puffer Butte.
Snacks and drinks will be served at the Wohelo Lodge. Parking is available at the northern parking lot near the park’s campground.
Idaho Master Naturalists group is recruiting new members
The Lewis and Clark Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is recruiting new members to the organization that studies the natural world and assists land and wildlife management agencies.
To become a certified master naturalist people must complete 40 hours of hands-on, experiential classroom study and field training about Idaho ecology, plants, animals and natural systems. Participants also must complete 40 hours of volunteer work for local conservation agencies.
Those interested in learning more about the program can attend the group’s next meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston. Non-game biologist Joel Sauder will talk about Idaho butterflies at the meeting.
Lolo Pass Visitor Center opens for winter season
POWELL — The Lolo Pass Visitor Center located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests along U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho-Montana state line near here has begun its winter season.
The visitor center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Pacific time Thursday through Monday.