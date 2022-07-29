WFW Commission postpones visit to Clarkston because of high COVID-19 rate
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has delayed its visit to Clarkston until December because of high rates of COVID-19 in Asotin County.
The commission was to meet at the Clarkston City Hall next Friday and Aug. 6. Those meetings will now be held online and preceded by meetings of the commission’s habitat and fish committees Thursday. An agenda and links to the meeting are available at bit.ly/3vmYgpX.
The commission is now planning to hold a meeting in Clarkston on Dec. 8-10.
Asotin County’s case rate per 100,000 people is about 616 over 14 days, which is the highest in the state, according to figures posted on the Washington State Department of Health website. The actual number of new cases in the county from July 11-25 was 61, according to figures provided by Asotin County Public Health.
Fire safety measures in place on Wallowa-Whitman and Umatilla forests
PENDLETON — Officials on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests have implemented rules aimed at reducing the risk of wildfires.
The Phase A restrictions typically go into effect when fire danger is moderate to high and cover activities like smoking, off-road vehicle travel and the use of chain saws.
Under the rules, chain saws cannot be operated between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. and a one-hour fire watch is required after operation ceases. Saw operators are required to have an ax, shovel and fire extinguisher in their possession.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or areas cleared of burnable material.
Vehicle travel is restricted to open roads and trails clear of standing grass and other flammable material.
Campfires are allowed, but forest officials are asking people to use fire pits surrounded by rock or dirt and cleared of burnable material in a 3-foot radius. Campfires must be attended at all times, and those who have fires should have a shovel and at least 1 gallon of water on hand.
Roadwork planned on Lolo Motorway, Magruder Road; long delays expected
KAMIAH — Maintenance work on two of Idaho’s premier historic backcountry routes is expected to lead to delays lasting up to four hours.
Both the Lolo Motorway and the Magruder Road are scheduled to undergo surface reconditioning and have culverts replaced in August.
“Road conditions on routes such as these have degraded to the point where it has become a challenge for even high-clearance or off-road vehicles to safely travel the roads,” said Acting Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor Marty Mitzkus. “With this roadwork, our goal is to continue to maintain access to these high-elevation, backcountry areas for present and future generations — without the loss of their primitive and historic character.”
The Lolo Motorway, also known as the 500 Road and the Lewis and Clark Route, traces ridges separating the Lochsa and North Fork of the Clearwater rivers. It is rugged and narrow and travel times are slow. Those using the road may experience delays up to four hours between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays starting Aug. 8 and lasting through October.
Work will take place between the road’s junction with Pete’s Fork Road (104) and Saddle Camp Road (107).
The Magruder Road, also known as the Montana Road or Road 468, connects Red River with Darby, Mont. Work there is scheduled to begin Monday and no end date has been determined. It will be concentrated on the first 34 miles of the road starting near Red River. Delays of up to four hours are possible on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
