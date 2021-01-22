Forest diversity improvement project near Syringa gets green light
SYRINGA — Work designed to increase forest diversity while also reducing the risk of tree disease near here has been approved by the U.S. Forest Service.
Brandon Kanpton, ranger for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest’s Lochsa-Powell District, recently signed off on the 400-acre Stray Creek project that will target grand fir and Douglas fir for harvest. The area will be replanted with western white pine and western larch, according to a news release from the agency.
“Currently, grand fir and Douglas fir dominate the project area due to past harvest activities, which favored these tree species,” project manager Sara Daugherty said. “These species are currently affected by and are more susceptible to disease such as root rot. This, combined with past fire suppression tactics and white pine blister rust, has resulted in little to no western white pine, western larch or ponderosa pine left in the project area.”
Larch and white pine are more resilient to wildfire and less susceptible to disease.
The work is expected to be implemented in 2023.
More information is available at bit.ly/3o6yzDV.
Emerald Project would improve forest health near Clarkia
CLARKIA — The U.S. Forest Service has given draft approval to a plan that would improve forest health near here through a variety of logging, fuel reduction and aspen stand regeneration, according to a news release from the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.
The Emerald Project would see a mix of logging, road work and prescribed fire on 2,741 acres with the goal of increasing resiliency to fire, and insect and disease outbreaks.
More information is available at bit.ly/2XZpLFd.
Entities work to finish Pittsburg Landing project
WHITE BIRD — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is working with Idaho County and the Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative to complete upgrades at Pittsburg Landing Campground.
To help cover the cost of improvements, the county is seeking funding from the Idaho Parks and Recreation recreational vehicle grant program.
The proposal includes resurfacing roads at the campground and rehabilitating the restrooms there.
“This effort is a part of a valuable partnership with Idaho County and the Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative,” said Mark Bingman, acting district ranger of the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area. “Together, we have identified several future projects at Pittsburg Landing where we can continue building on our past success.”
Idaho County has agreed to oversee the work and will also provide administrative and engineering services. The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has offered to cover additional costs, including a $10,000 match to help make the proposal more competitive. The Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative is drafting the grant proposal and providing volunteers for restroom work.
Information sought in killing of mountain goat
HELLS CANYON DAM — Idaho conservation officers are seeking information about a mature mountain goat that was shot multiple times with crossbow bolts near here.
According to a news release from the agency, the emaciated nanny goat was suffering and had to be euthanized by the officers.
The goat had at least three wounds including a bolt lodged in its throat that may have prevented it from eating and drinking. Pictures detail the wounds.
“It’s difficult to look at the photos of this mountain goat, think about the needless suffering the animal endured and not be angry,” said Fish and Game regional supervisor Jon Rachae. “Shooting this mountain goat with a series of crossbow target bolts is one of the most egregious, cruel acts against Idaho’s wildlife that I’ve witnessed in my career.”
Those with information about the incident can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999 or Fish and Games office in Nampa at (208) 465-8465. An online reporting form is also available on the Fish and Game website at idfg.idaho.gov/cap.
Hiking clubs schedule a trek for Kamiak Butte
PALOUSE — Three hiking clubs will join forces Saturday for a trek to Kamiak Butte.
The Orofino-based Clearwater Trekkers and LC Valley Hikers will join the outing led by the Palouse Hiking and Sauntering Adventurers. Those interested in the outing can meet at 10 a.m. at the butte about 8 miles southwest of Palouse off of State Route 27.
There is about 5 miles of trail and leashed dogs are welcome on all but 2 miles. More information is available at bit.ly/3sLYWlR.
Montana’s National Bison Range transferred to tribes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Red Sleep Mountain began its official return to the Flathead Indian Reservation as former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt signed papers transferring the National Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
“The CSKT have strong and deep historical, geographic and cultural ties to the land and the bison, and their environmental professionals have been leaders in natural resources and wildlife management for many decades,” Interior Assistant Secretary Tara Katuk Sweeney wrote Jan. 15 in a email statement. “Interior is pleased to continue its partnership and work with them on the restoration of the NBR to federal trust ownership for the Tribes.”
CSKT Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant said the transfer returned care of the bison to the people who had made it a mainstay of their culture, the Missoulian reported.
“The restoration of this land is a great historic event and we worked hard to reach this point,” Fyant said in an email. “This comes after a century of being separated from the buffalo and the Bison Range, and after a quarter-century-long effort to co-manage the refuge with the FWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).”
The transfer was part of an omnibus spending bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27. It was included as part of the Montana Water Rights Protection Act which settled a long-standing treaty negotiation that gave the CSKT rights to major water resources inside the Flathead Indian Reservation in return for releasing claims on more than 10,000 water rights outside its boundaries.