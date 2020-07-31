Kokanee fishing has been fine at Dworshak Reservoir
OROFINO — Kokanee fishing at Dworshak Reservoir near here has been good this year, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
The fish will soon head for spawning grounds in the North Fork of the Clearwater River and its lower tributaries.
Most years, kokanee move to the Grandad area or even higher up the reservoir by late July. However, during trawl surveys last week, the agency found adult kokanee were still scattered throughout the reservoir.
Trawl catches of adult kokanee near Dent and Elk Creek were similar to those above Grandad. The fish were a little bigger than in an average year, with most between 10-11 inches and some as big as 12 inches.
Kokanee populations have been lower than average the past few years, meaning the fish can reach larger sizes. According to the news release, that is expected to change. Catches of young kokanee during trawl surveys this summer have been unusually high, pointing to more fish in the reservoir but ultimately reduced size of the fish.
Washington wildlife officials mull cuts in light of shortfall
OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider an array of items in proposed budget cuts of $30.8 million for the 2021-23 biennium at its meeting here today.
According to a news release, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife submitted budget cut ideas to the commission in anticipation of an expected $9 billion shortfall in state revenue.
The commission also will discuss legislative priorities and new budget proposals as the department prepares for the 2021 legislative session. Commissioners plan to make final decisions regarding the budget reductions at their Aug. 21 meeting.
The commission also will hear an update on public comments and schedule final action on the Columbia River Basin Salmon Management Policy.
On Saturday, the commission will be briefed on proposed hunting contest rule changes and the current scope and timeline to address cougar safety issues.
Lucky winners, pick up your controlled hunt tags soon
BOISE — Hunters who were drawn to participate in one of Idaho’s big game controlled hunts must pick up their tags by midnight Saturday.
Tags not purchased by the deadline will be forfeited. All unclaimed tags, and tags no one applied for, will be available in a second drawing, with the application period running from Wednesday through Aug. 15. Successful applicants for the second drawing will be notified by Aug. 25. After the second drawing, any leftover tags will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m.