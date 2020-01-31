IDFG plans public meetings on chinook
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will put on three public meetings in the Clearwater Region this month to discuss how best to manage the 2020 spring chinook fisheries in the Clearwater, Snake, lower Salmon and Little Salmon river drainages.
Free pizza and refreshments will be provided, and biologists will discuss what they learned from last year’s chinook, what this year’s salmon return is projected to look like and strategies to manage this year’s. According to a news release from the agency, input from anglers is important to help ensure the fishery is managed in a manner that is most satisfying to all who participate.
Biologists also will give presentations on management of sea lion predation, ocean conditions and where chinook mortality is occurring.
Pizza will be served at 5:30 p.m., and presentations will begin shortly after. The meeting will continue until all angler comments are collected or addressed. In the past, such meetings have lasted about two hours.
The meetings will be held Feb. 18 at the Salmon Rapids Lodge in Riggins, Feb. 19 at the Clearwater Hatchery in Ahsahka and Feb. 20 at the Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston.
Those unable to attend a meeting can provide their comments to Joe DuPont, Clearwater Region fisheries manager, either by phone at (208) 799-5010, by mail at 3316 16th St., Lewiston, ID 83501 or by email at joe.dupont@idfg.idaho.gov.
Rotten ice cancels fishing derby
ELK RIVER — The fishing derby at Elk Creek Reservoir scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of thin ice and slop and slush sitting on top of the ice. The derby will be held in the spring with dates and times to be announced at a later date.
Hunter ed students to practice shooting
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a shooting session of the Youth Hunter Education Challenge Program at its range near here Saturday.
The shotgun portion of the range will be used by the group during morning hours. The 18-bench and six-bench sides of the range will remain open throughout the day, and the entire range will be open to public shooting during the afternoon.
Krumpe to speak at flycasters meeting
MOSCOW — Ed Krumpe, a retired University of Idaho professor, will deliver a talk titled “Lessons Learned In America’s Wildest Classroom” at a Clearwater Flycasters meeting here Feb. 12.
Krumpe worked with the university’s Taylor Wilderness Research Station in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area.
The meeting at the Best Western Plus University Inn starts with a no-host social hour at 5:30 p.m. A $16 buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and Krumpe’s program will follow about 7:30. The dinner is $8 for students.
Groups pitch in to resurface Pittsburg Landing parking lot
WHITE BIRD — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is working with Idaho County and the Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative to complete much-needed upgrades to the parking area at the Pittsburg Landing boat launch near here.
According to a U.S. Forest Service news release, Idaho County is seeking funding to resurface the parking area by submitting an application to the State of Idaho Parks and Recreation grant program to cover the cost of the project.
“The Wallowa-Whitman is in full support of the project Idaho County is proposing, and we are looking forward to enhancing our partnership in continuing to provide excellent recreational opportunities for the public,” wrote forest Supervisor Tom Montoya in a recent letter of support to the county.
In the last few years, the asphalt surface of this parking area has been deteriorating quickly. Addressing the problem soon will prevent further erosion of the surface before it becomes even more costly to repair. The project includes patching existing cracks and holes, applying a crushed aggregate chip seal and painting parking lane stripes.
Idaho County has agreed to oversee the work, according to the news release, and the National Forest has agreed to issue the county the necessary permits authorizing it to work on National Forest System lands. Any administrative or engineering costs contributed by the agency will be considered in-kind matching funds. The Hells Canyon Recreation Collaborative is facilitating communication between partners and collecting support for the project proposal.
Wilderness trail/skills training group plans annual fundraiser
The Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation will hold its 14th Annual Winter Gathering & Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Mahogany Room of the Quality Inn at Clarkston.
The event, which includes raffles and silent auctions, is an open house with wine, beer and desserts. This year’s silent auction will feature nine framed, full-sized prints from Connie and Lloyd Johnson’s Western art collection.
The keynote speaker will be Pete Fromm, author of “Indian Creek Chronicles” and “The Names of the Stars.” Live music will be performed by Strings and Reeds with Clem Binninger.
Raffle and auction items include fishing and float trips, camping and fishing gear for kids and adults, nature projects for kids, framed photographs and art, ceramics, carvings, handknits and weavings by local artists, rafting, stock and backpacking gear, trout and steelhead flies, theater tickets and meals at local restaurants.
The group partners with the U.S. Forest Service to steward the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness areas. It trains college students in wilderness and backcountry skills and works to clear and maintain trails.
Idaho seeks leases for hunting, fishing access
Officials at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region are seeking to enroll new properties in the Access Yes program to expand hunting and fishing access throughout the region.
Access Yes is designed to improve access on private land or increase access to public land if private landholdings limit travel routes. The Clearwater Region has six Access Yes properties, including one youth-only area.
Agency officials are specifically interested in expanding upland game bird hunting opportunities, but will accept all applications from landowners interested in allowing hunting access on their land. The general sign-up period for Access Yes is open and runs until March 1.
Under the rules of the program, landowners decide how much access their properties can support and provide restrictions such as vehicle travel on improved roads only, safety and no-shooting zones, and other areas sportsmen should avoid while hunting.
Landowners are compensated through direct payments or habitat enhancement projects through the Habitat Improvement Program. If landowners don’t want to manage access themselves, the agency can enroll properties in its online sign-up program. To participate in the program, landowners submit bids to the agency. The bids are reviewed by a sportmen’s committee and scored based on the level of access they provide and the compensation landowners are requesting. Those chosen are asked to sign contracts that last from one to three years.
More information about the program is available by contacting agency officials by calling (208) 799-5010.
Enrollment period open for upland game bird conservation program
The sign-up period for landowners to enroll in the federal Conservation Reserve Program is open through Feb. 20.
The program compensates landowners who agree to create upland game bird habitat. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game works with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Services Agency to administer the program.
Landowners are encouraged to enroll lands in the program and dovetail those efforts with Idaho’s Access Yes program to create better upland game bird hunting opportunities throughout the region.
Those interested in creating habitat for upland game birds on their land can contact Fish and Game officials at (208) 750-4226 or their local Farm Services Agency office to enroll.
Snowmobile avalanche awareness class set
GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a free snowmobile-based avalanche awareness class here next Friday and Saturday.
The class is geared to familiarize winter backcountry recreationists with hazard recognition and techniques for safe travel in avalanche terrain, according to a news release from the agency. Every year in the United States, an average of 28 people die in avalanches. So far this winter, there have already been 12 fatalities.
The three-hour avalanche awareness class will be held at the Idaho County Search and Rescue building at 6 p.m. on Friday, and a six-hour avalanche rescue class will be held at the Fish Creek Recreation parking lot at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Those who are interested in the classes can register at http://bit.ly/313aaF8.
Groups prepping for ATV trail expansion
ELK CITY — Framing Our Community Inc. and the Dust Devils All-Terrain Vehicle Club here are planning to expand the trailhead for a motorized trail between Avery and Elk City.
Framing Our Community is applying for an Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant to assist in implementing the project that would see construction of a shelter, installation of vault bathrooms and a kiosk for informational signage and notices.
Members of both groups have made a commitment of volunteer labor and cash toward the project. According to a news release, the grant would improve recreation and tourism opportunities for motorized users, families and visitors to Elk City and the nearby Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Those who have suggestions or questions related to the proposed project or would like to express support may contact Joyce Dearstyne at Framing Our Community, P.O. Box 321, Elk City, ID 83525 or at (208) 842-2939.