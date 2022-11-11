Idaho officials setting up ‘simulated animals’ to combat illegal hunting
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials are warning that its officers will once again deploy “artificial simulated animals” to discourage illegal roadside hunting and trespassing.
The decoys, that look like live moose, elk and deer, are often stationed in areas where complaints of illegal hunting are common.
“Officers watch the animal and respond if someone violates the law,” said Fish and Game Chief of Enforcement Greg Wooten. “This tool is extremely important in our effort to curtail illegal activity that is otherwise undetectable.”
Simulated animals are typically used in areas where there’s a history of spotlighting, trespassing and road hunting.
“This is similar to other law enforcement agencies watching an intersection based on reports of frequent instances of failing to stop at a stop sign, or monitoring speed compliance using radar,” Wooten said.
Anyone found guilty of shooting an artificial animal may lose his or her license and face a fine of as much as $1,000 and a possible jail sentence of as long as six months.
Albion man lands heaviest fish in Colton Knights of Columbus steelhead derby
Participants in the 34th annual Colton Knights of Columbus Tom Weber Memorial Steelhead Derby endured largely unpleasant weather last weekend but managed to scratch out a few fish.
The 76 anglers in the fishing contest caught just 11 keepers from the Snake River. Keith Russell, of Albion, landed a 15-pound, 12-ounce steelhead to take home the top prize of $100. Pat Weber, of Colton, netted $75 for his second-place fish, a 14-pound, 12-ounce steelhead. Luke Weber, of Colton, finished in third with a 12-pound fish and received $50.
Russell also took home $50 for the heaviest total weight of fish caught during the derby. His total weight matched the weight of his first-place fish.
The derby is named after Tom Weber, of Pullman, a longtime member of Colton Knights of Columbus Council No. 1565, who died of cancer in 2013. Weber served as state deputy for the Knights of Columbus. Pat Weber is his brother and Luke Weber is his son. Sam Weber, another son, caught the sixth heaviest fish.
Expect work delays on Eagle Creek Road
WAHA — Road maintenance and construction work on Eagle Creek Road may lead to delays and closures.
The road provides access from the uplands of the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area south of Lewiston to the Salmon River. The road has been damaged in recent years by extreme storms and washouts.
“The planned improvements and maintenance work will provide long-term reliable vehicle access to public lands in the Eagle Creek drainage and along the Lower Salmon River,” said Bureau of Land Management Cottonwood Field Office Manager Richard White in a news release.
Cook and Sons LLC, a construction company from Grangeville, is the contractor for the project.
Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area is jointly managed by the BLM, State of Idaho, U.S. Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy and the Nez Perce Tribe.