Pullman angler to talk about fishing in Alaska
Fred Muehlbauer, of Pullman, will speak about fishing at Alaska’s Kodiak Island at a Kelly Creek Flycasters meeting Thursday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
His talk will focus on fishing for salmon along the island’s road system.
The meeting starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6, and the program will begin at 7.
Youth shooting event planned for Saturday
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will play host to a Youth Hunter Education Challenge shooting session Saturday at its gun range.
The group will occupy the six-bench side of the range and use the classroom space from 9 a.m. until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will remain open for public use.