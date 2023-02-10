Salary proposed for members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission
Washington Fish and Wildlife Commissioners would be paid a salary per proposed legislation.
House Bill 1699 would provide a salary to the nine appointed commissioners in an “effort to reduce the burdens placed on the commissioners and create a more inclusive and representative commission.”
The legislation was introduced by Republican state representative Joel Kretz and is cosponsored by Democratic state representative Mike Chapman.
Per the legislation, commission salaries would be set by the Washington citizens’ commission on salaries for elected officials.
Currently commissioners are paid $100 per work day and reimbursed for commission-related travel expenses. Some have argued this self-selects for older, wealthier commissioners.
The bill is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources today at 10:30 a.m.
Idaho’s spring chinook season will be discussed next week
Fisheries managers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold meetings about the 2022 spring chinook salmon fishing seasons next week.
All meetings will start at 5:30 p.m. local time and last about two hours. They are scheduled for:
Applications being taken for fish and wildlife grants
BOISE — The Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 grant cycle.
According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, the grants program provides as much as $10,000 to nonprofit organizations and government agencies for projects that improve fish and wildlife of the state.
More information is available at bit.ly/3jDk7qN.
Snowmobile ride planned Saturday on Craig Mountain
WAHA — The Lewis-Clark Snowdrifters snowmobile club is hosting a fun ride Saturday on Craig Mountain.
Participants will leave the Cruze Meadows parking lot at 10 a.m. sharp. The family-friendly ride is open to tracked snow machines with valid Idaho snowmobile trail stickers. Following the ride, those interested can gather at the Winchester Kitchen and Bar for a no-host meal.
Agencies seeking project proposals for wildfire recovery plans in eastern Washington
OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Conservation Commission and Washington State Department of Natural Resources are seeking project proposals to benefit wildlife affected by wildfire on private, tribal and public lands in eastern Washington.
Following fires that burned 600,000 acres of shrubsteppe habitat in 2020, the Washington Legislature made grant funding available to benefit wildlife by restoring the arid lands in the Columbia Basin where plants like sage brush and bitterbrush dominate the landscape.
More information is available at bit.ly/3HJxy0h.
Videos show work being done on Craig Mountain area south of Lewiston
Habitat managers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have created videos detailing work on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area south of Lewiston.
The first video, “Craig Mountain WMA Overview,” can be viewed at youtu.be/wP3PkOix_iU. Others featuring topics like forest management and how fires affect wildlife habitat will be released in the near future.
