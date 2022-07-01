TAMPA BAY, Fla. — A young angler who took a catfish barb to the chest at a fishing hole in New Port Richey, Fla., last week will soon be released from the hospital and is recovering well from his injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue spokesperson Corey Dierdorff said.
Both the child and his mother are still rattled by the “freak accident” on June 20, he said. A catfish the boy caught managed to drive its hooked barb nearly two inches into the boy’s chest. He was airlifted to the hospital and rushed into emergency surgery to remove the needle-like spine that broke off inside him.
Dierdorff said the boy was sent to the hospital as a “trauma alert” out of an abundance of caution.
“The child was suffering shortness of breath and we didn’t know how venomous the catfish was,” he said.
Whether found in freshwater or saltwater, all catfish species have long, hollow, bone-like spines hidden on their bodies for self-defense, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. However, the toxins released from a catfish sting are rarely lethal.
Humans don’t have to worry about the long, whisker-like barbels that give the fish its name. The barbs are instead hidden in the two pectoral fins on each side and in the top, ray-like dorsal fin, according to Fish and Wildlife biologists.
According to Jeremy Wright, a researcher at the University of Michigan who studies venomous catfish, those barbs are strong enough to puncture the sole of a shoe, and their bony, serrated edges allow each one to lock into place whenever the fish feels threatened. Each barb has venom glands in its base that send a stream of poison into its attacker.
The toxicity of that poison varied greatly among the roughly 1,250 known species of venomous catfish, Wright said. But each works by targeting the nerves and breaking down red blood cells, resulting in reactions that range from a painful burning, stinging and throbbing sensation to “severe pain, reduced blood flow, muscle spasms and respiratory distress,” Wright said.
Along with various levels of poison, the barbs also can send harmful bacteria and fungal infections into the bloodstream, Wright said, resulting in infections that last for months. The Florida Department of Health also cautions that those infections can sometimes lead to swelling, fainting or a reduced heart rate.
Florida is home to a variety of freshwater catfish species, including channel, flathead, bullhead, blue, white, yellow, and brown. In Florida’s coastal waters, though, are catfish with bigger, more dangerous barbs such as the gaff-topsail, which carries a sting similar to that of a stingray.
“The smaller the fish, the more likely you are to get stung,” Wright said.