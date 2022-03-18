A group of local county commissioners and their allies are urging Washington wildlife managers to help struggling elk in the Blue Mountains by reducing predator populations.
The herd has declined rapidly since 2016 and is about 35% below the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s objective. A recent monitoring project indicated mountain lion predation is limiting elk calf survival.
“It’s an absolute crisis right now,” said Justin Dixon, a member of the Garfield County Board of Commissioners.
Biologists for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife recently conducted aerial surveys of the elk herd in the Blues. Dixon said a group of commissioners from Garfield, Asotin, Columbia and Walla Walla counties that has worked with the agency hasn’t yet heard the full results, but have been told “it’s not good.” More details from the survey could be included in a presentation to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission on Saturday by the department’s elk manager, Kyle Garrison.
Dixon and other county commissioners want the Fish and Wildlife Commission to increase hunting pressure on black bears and mountain lions. The nine-member board appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee will consider a proposed black bear season at its meeting Saturday (see related story and meeting details, below) and hear a report on the elk herd that could include recommendations to increase cougar hunting opportunities.
A recent assessment of the elk herd indicates both predation and nutrition could be limiting factors.
Pat Fowler, a retired wildlife biologist who oversaw the Blue Mountains before retiring in 2011, said black bear and mountain lion predation has been a problem in the Blues for a long time, but his former agency has been reluctant to tackle it.
“This isn’t a new problem. It’s just a problem where the can gets kicked down the road,” he said. “Predatory management is a hot potato issue and they don’t want to go directly at it because they will probably end up getting sued by all the anti-hunting groups.”
Jim Nelson, a Garfield County commissioner and retired law enforcement officer for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the spring black bear season is a critical management tool and wants the Fish and Wildlife Commission to liberalize cougar hunting regulations and maybe even consider allowing hunters to use spotlights to find cougars. Doing that would require changing the classification of cougars from game animals to predators.
“The department’s own studies have concluded that predators are a huge factor on calf survival, and if you can’t grow a good crop of calves every year, you are going to watch what is happening up there right now, which is the population taking a nosedive.”
Late last year, the spring bear hunting proposal died on a tie vote and some commissioners pushed back at the suggestion mountain lion harvest should be increased.
