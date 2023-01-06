BLM moves to protect deer and elk herds in Wood River Valley

A snowmobiler rides a slope in 2015 just above a parking lot at the Diamondfield Jack Snowplay Area in the South Hills of south central Idaho.

 Virgina Hutchins/Twin Falls Times News file

HAILEY, Idaho — As big game herds return to their historic winter range in the Wood River Valley, recreation managers are working to limit additional stress on elk and deer.

Citing the importance of providing secluded winter to maintain the health of big game herds throughout the season, the Bureau of Land Management announced closures for select off-highway vehicle areas for the rest of winter.

