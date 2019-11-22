Bison hunts spawn lawsuit

GARDINER BASIN, MONT. — A Gardiner-area landowner is suing the National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service to halt the hunting of bison just outside Yellowstone National Park’s northern border, saying the agencies have failed to analyze the consequences of the hunt as required by law.
“The Park Service and Forest Service have never analyzed the impacts of hunting on private property owners, neighbors, and visitors” through the appropriate environmental process required by law, stated the complaint by Bonnie Lynn and Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter, which shares her address.
Lynn is seeking a permanent halt to any future bison killing within a mile of her home and rental cabins as well as a temporary restraining order to stop the hunt this winter.
The lawsuit argued that rather than address the situation, “the Federal Agencies have foisted the dangerous and concentrated impacts of bison hunting onto a small group of private property owners, neighbors, and visitors.”
The complaint specifically focuses on Forest Service land known as Beattie Gulch, which is just across the road from Lynn’s residence. Each winter and spring, as bison migrate out of Yellowstone in search of forage, tribal and state hunters concentrate at the pinch point to kill the big ungulates.
In the most extreme case, 389 bison were killed on the land in the winter of 2016-17, the majority of them by tribal hunters exercising their treaty rights. Bison gut piles, legs and other remains are often left behind after the hunts, attracting predators such as bears and wolves as well as scavenger birds.
The second complaint, filed by Lynn and L&W Construction LLC, is seeking $500,000 from the federal government claiming that because predators and birds have sometimes spread the carrion to her property it is a taking of her property rights, physically occupying her land, without just compensation. Bison are known carriers of brucellosis, a disease that can cause undulant fever in humans.
Lynn’s two complaints were filed Tuesday in a District of Columbia federal court. One of the attorneys representing her is former Montana U.S. House candidate Jared Pettinato.
The lawsuits come on the heels of a plea by local conservation groups this past spring to members of the Inter-Agency Bison Management Plan to halt the hunts in Beattie Gulch and to the east at Eagle Creek. Members of the Bear Creek Council — along with officials representing the Forest Service, Park Service, state of Montana and the six tribes with treaty rights to hunt Yellowstone bison — toured both areas as representatives of the group emphasized that the hunts are not safe for the hunters, bison (some are wounded and flee back into the park) or nearby residents like Lynn.
In the fall of 2018 the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission considered closing Beattie Gulch to state hunting, but decided against the move. The state issues only 40 licenses to hunt bison from Yellowstone, although it keeps a roster of hunters on standby if a large out-migration of bison occurs. Most of the bison hunts are conducted by tribal members, over which the state has no control.
Lynn’s lawsuits contend the federal agencies have conceded too much authority to the state of Montana to manage the bison. Yet the Park Service, after being sued by the state in 1995, agreed to reduce the number of bison in the park to 3,000 in an attempt to lower out-migration.
Montana officials want bison kept inside Yellowstone as a way to reduce the chances that brucellosis is spread from bison to cattle, which can cause cows to abort. To decrease the bison population, the agencies have agreed on the hunts along with rounding up bison and sending them to slaughter. The meat is distributed to participating tribes.
Last winter, 460 bison were removed from the population by culling and hunting. About 4,700 bison were counted in the park this summer.
The same circumstances don’t apply to elk, which are also exposed to brucellosis in Yellowstone and are allowed to roam freely outside the park’s boundaries in Montana. In that situation, the state attempts to keep elk and cattle separated in the spring when the transmission of brucellosis is most likely.
French may be contacted at french@billingsgazette.com.