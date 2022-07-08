Biologists take jug off cub’s head

HARWINTON, Conn. — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said.
The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.
“Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly,” the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife Division posted on Facebook.
Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from the tree it was perched in and then tranquilized it and removed the container.
The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby, the wildlife officials said.
DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said the incident shows why residents should make sure their garbage is property disposed of and secured. “We all need to do our part to keep bears and other wildlife safe and wild,” he said.
Large and ‘unusual’ visitor spotted in N.C.
A biologist along the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina recently snapped a shot of a peculiar visitor hovering over the water.
It was a large black and white seabird with a black face and yellow bill. It’s usually not seen at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, where it was spotted, officials said in a Facebook post.
But the bird’s name may be even more unusual than its unexpected appearance: the masked booby.
Masked boobies are usually found in the tropical open ocean, but this rare visitor may have flown to the shore because of Tropical Storm Alex, according to the post by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The bird may look a bit “like a Northern Gannet in disguise,” the seashore said.
“Well it’s masked, so are we sure?? It could be a different booby!” one commenter said.
Masked boobies normally only come to shore to breed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.