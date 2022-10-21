Bill aims to hook youth on fishing

The summer fishermen are covering all corners of the shallow water at Winchester Lake State Park, where many small docks extend into the lake that's also covered by small boats with trolling motors. 

 Barry Kough/Tribune file

A bill that would funnel as much as $2 million per year toward youth access to recreational fishing nationwide was introduced to Congress last month.

The Youth Coastal Fishing Program act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Reps. Maria Salazar (R-Fla.) and Donald McEachin (D-Va.), along with 19 bipartisan cosponsors. The Senate version was introduced by Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).

