Big cat breaks more than one record

Paul Newman of Fruitland with a Idaho catch-and-release record for blue catfish.

 Courtesy photo

Paul Newman broke a record, lost it because of a classification error, but immediately set another one — all with the same fish.

It’s been a crazy month for the Fruitland, Idaho, man. He caught and released a 42.5-inch catfish from C.J. Strike Reservoir on July 20. The fat feline of a fish was big enough to earn him the Idaho catch-and-release record for channel catfish and his feat was celebrated with an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release. And as a result, Reed Monson, of Meridian, was dethroned as the holder of the catch-and-release record for the species. Monson landed and released a 33-inch channel cat from Lake Lowell near Caldwell in 2020.

