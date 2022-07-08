SPOKANE — A peckish black bear climbed into a Sandpoint man’s car over the weekend, according to reporting from KHQ.
“I saw a bear opening my car door. Then closing my car door. Then opening my car door. Then closing my car door, and then getting in and ripping up the door panel, and then jumping in and having its way with whatever snacks were in the car,” Christopher Josepheson, who lives near Schweitzer, told KHQ.
Josepheson documented the entire escapade on camera and posted it to Facebook. The bear did about $200 worth of damage.
“Definitely not aggressive,” he told KHQ. “They’re more just lounging. They’re hungry bears. They want a free snack.”
Although bear break-ins are rarer, black bear and human interaction isn’t.
In late June grizzly bears in northern Idaho killed two pigs and four goats in a series of livestock attacks near the Canadian border. And late last week the Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced they’d received multiple calls about black bear activity in the north Dalton Gardens and south Hayden area, according to a news release.
“Multiple residents have reported seeing a black bear in the area, and although there have been no reports of aggressive behavior toward humans, the bear has been getting into household trash and backyard chicken coops,” according to the statement. “Black bears are common throughout north Idaho but will move into residential areas when they are attracted to easy food sources. Never approach a bear or any other wild animal.”