Avian hazing

Fisheries managers from the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Fish and Game have started to haze fish-eating birds on the lower Clearwater River in an effort to protect migrating juvenile salmon and steelhead.
The number of double-crested cormorants and white pelicans has increased in recent years and fisheries officials are concerned they may target smolts when the juvenile fish appear in large numbers during their downstream migration to the Pacific Ocean. Wild salmon and steelhead are protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and hatchery fish contribute to popular fisheries.
However, the life cycle survival of the fish routinely falls below the 2% mark required to sustain populations and rarely reaches the 4% to 6% required for populations to recover. Dams on the lower Snake and Columbia rivers as well as periodic cycles of poor ocean conditions have been identified as significant sources of mortality. But predation from birds, fish and marine mammals also affects survival.
The tribe’s Conservation and Enforcement Division has been hazing cormorants to prevent the birds from using a cable strung across the river near Spalding as a perch. Adam Villavicencio, chief of the division, said that effort started in late March and workers for the division attempt to visit the site twice a day. They either shake the cable or use bottle rocketlike explosives to frighten the birds.
“When we started hazing, there was an average of 20 to 40 on the cable (each day),” said Villavicencio. “Now it’s about 10 to 13. As a deterrence it has worked. We are only dealing with a few birds now.”
Villavicencio and Mark Carson, Fish and Game Conservation supervisor at Lewiston, are working to develop a plan to haze white pelicans that gather on islands near the Clearwater Paper mill east of Lewiston.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the agency, said while pelicans often target rough fish such as carp, they will switch to other species. Breeding colonies in southern Idaho reservoirs have been documented to prey on native cutthroat trout during their migration.
“Because (the pelicans) are there and cutthroat are migrating at the same time, they had a significant impact on cutthroat numbers.”
Since the birds are being hazed and not killed, the agencies aren’t required to obtain a permit. Both pelicans and cormorants are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. For now, the hazing will occur only on the lower Clearwater River, but the tribe is exploring expansion of the operation to the lower Snake River.
While pelicans often congregate on the lower Clearwater River, many more can be found at Swallows Park in Clarkston and sometimes near the mouth of Alpowa Creek. Becky Johnson, production director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management, is talking with officials at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Army Corps of Engineers to see if similar operations can be implemented on the Snake River.
White pelicans aren’t listed under the federal ESA, but Washington lists the birds as threatened. DuPont said the birds using the lower Snake and Clearwater rivers aren’t breeding locally. The nearest nesting colonies are near McNary Dam on the Columbia River and at Potholes Reservoir in central Washington.
Both birds are native to the Pacific Northwest, and the hazing operation is viewed as temporary.
“I don’t want to go out of my way to haze the birds unless it’s absolutely necessary,’’ said Villavicencio. “This is just to help the smolts on their migration. We love the birds.”
