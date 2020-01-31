CANYON VILLAGE, Wyo. — An injured coyote bit a 43-year-old woman cross-country skiing near the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone on Tuesday morning, according to a Yellowstone National Park press release.
Park staff temporarily closed the road in the Canyon Village area where the incident occurred before identifying and killing the coyote, which is being tested for rabies.
“Encounters like these are rare, but they can happen,” said wildlife biologist Doug Smith in the press release. “We suspect this coyote may have been starving due to having porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth. Its young age likely led to its poor condition and irregular behavior.”
Canyon area
The woman, who is a winter resident of the park, was cross-country skiing on the Grand Loop Road near the South Rim Drive when the canine came up from behind and bit her on the arm, according to Linda Veress, park spokeswoman. Park dispatch received a call about the incident about 9:50 a.m. Jan. 28.
Witnesses took the injured woman to the Canyon Visitor Education Center where rangers provided initial treatment for puncture wounds and lacerations to her head and arm. Rangers then transported her to Mammoth Hot Springs. From there she continued on to a hospital. The victim’s name was not released.
Snowcoach drivers in the area had seen a coyote acting aggressively, according to Jeff Henry, a Yellowstone winterkeeper. About 20 people live and work in the Canyon area in the winter, he said.
Yellowstone’s interior is accessible in winter only via over-the-snow vehicles such as snowmobiles, snowcats or such vans equipped with large tires or tracks.
Response
The incident prompted park officials to remind visitors that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be unpredictable. Tourists are urged to be aware of their surroundings and never to feed wildlife. Animals that associate humans with food may become aggressive.
“What it did was abnormal behavior for a coyote because humans are not prey to coyotes,” Veress said. “They normally eat small mammals like rodents and rabbits and a variety of smaller items, but humans are not their prey. Therefore this is unnatural behavior and a human safety threat and why it was killed.”
Past attacks
Some unusual coyote attacks on humans have occurred in Yellowstone in the past, although the park has no exact number because of inconsistent record keeping.
In January 1990 a 27-year-old Illinois man and park employee was cross-country skiing in Biscuit Basin when a coyote lying along the trail leapt up and bit him on the face. He suffered cuts and puncture wounds on his head, face, neck and hands but managed to deter the coyote’s attack by beating it with one of his skis. Three coyotes were later killed by park officials.
Perhaps the most frightening coyote attack in Yellowstone occurred in November 1960 at Mammoth Hot Springs when a 1.5-year-old baby who had been left in a stroller on a porch in the headquarters compound was attacked by a coyote.
A neighbor saw the assault and swatted at the coyote with a broom. The child received 21 stitches to her face and had bruises on her back and arms but was otherwise protected by a heavy snowsuit.
For strange coyote incidents in Yellowstone, an October 1992 bite of a German tourist stands out. The 65-year-old man pulled his car over along Sylvan Pass after the coyote was seen biting at his car’s tires, according to a news report of the incident. When the man stepped out of the auto the coyote jumped in and began eating food on the car seat. The tourist was bitten as he shoved the coyote out of the vehicle.
Research
A study of coyote attacks on humans published in 2009 documented 142 incidents resulting in 159 victims between 1960 and 2006 in the United States and Canada. “Most attacks occurred within the western portion of the United States, with 49 percent of attacks occurring in California and 13 percent in Arizona,” according to the study.
“Overall, there were a slightly higher number of coyote attacks on children than adults. In attacks classified as predatory, however, the majority of victims were children.” Most of the incidents occurred near the victim’s residence, with about one-quarter occurring in parks.
Almost half of the victims were “engaged in some type of recreational activity,” which could make the people look like fleeing prey.