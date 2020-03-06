Nearly everything, it seems, likes to eat salmon.
They are preyed upon by other fish like smallmouth bass, northern pikeminnow and walleye; birds like Caspian terns, double-crested cormorants and gulls; and marine mammals such as seals and sea lions. Predation is a significant source of mortality for both juvenile and adult salmon in the Snake and Columbia river basins. But how significant predation is and the degree to which it can be reduced is the source of much scientific and policy debate in the struggle to help the fish recover.
So how big a problem is predation? A definitive answer is difficult to come by and hinges largely on whether and to what degree salmon and steelhead that succumb to predation would have otherwise survived a full life cycle.
Biologists consider two types of predation — compensatory and additive. Compensatory predation is the predation of a prey species that would have died from some other cause had it survived a particular incident of predation. Other sources of mortality could be predation from another animal, or it could be something like disease, starvation, stress or, in the case of salmon and steelhead, dam passage or harvest. It can also be the case that factors like injuries and stress from dam passage cause a juvenile fish to be unable to escape predation.
Additive predation is that which is an extra source of mortality, and if it is eliminated, the prey species would otherwise have completed its life cycle.
“Compensatory mortality is the most important uncertainty to address when developing predation metrics or management plans,” wrote the Independent Scientific Advisory Board, a group that provided advice and reviewed science for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, the Northwest Power and Conservation Council and Columbia River Indian tribes in a 2019 Predation Metrics Report.
Avian predation
So how much predation on salmon and steelhead is compensatory and how much is additive? Allen Evans, a researcher with Real Time Research at Bend Oregon who has published sev-eral avian predation studies in the Snake and Columbia River basins calls it the “million dollar question” and said it’s not unique to fisheries science. For example, he noted it’s a question with the interaction of many animals, such as wolves and elk.
“It’s a long-lived and highly debated question in ecology,” he said.
According to the Independent Scientific Advisory Board, the question is critical and the answer uncertain. Allen and his colleagues are working to resolve the uncertainty. They have established that colonial waterbirds like Caspian terns, double-crested cormorants and California and ring-billed gulls are in some cases a significant source of mortality on juvenile fish, particularly steelhead.
In a 2019 study published in Transactions of the American Fisheries Society, Evans and his colleagues found that “predation from colonial waterbirds was estimated to be the single greatest source of mortality for steelhead during smolt outmigration from Rock Island Dam to Bonneville Dam, with bird predation accounting for more than 50 percent of all mortality sources in nine of the 11 study years evaluated.”
In addition, they found terns and cormorants nesting in the lower Columbia River annually consumed about 28 percent of available steelhead smolts there.
In another study, they found that steelhead smolts showing signs of injury, or of being in “compromised condition,” were consumed at a higher rate than healthy-looking fish but that healthy fish were “quite susceptible to predation and only a small percentage of available fish were compromised.”
He and his colleagues are working on a study that hasn’t yet been published. In it, they say predation of steelhead smolts by Caspian terns is partially additive. What that means, he said, is some portion of the juvenile steelhead eaten by terns tagged in their study were destined to die, but others were not. Absent tern predation, adult returns would increase two to three times, he said. That would bump smolt-to-adult survival rates from about 1 percent to 2-3 percent.
“We expected there would be some additive effects of predation; it’s just never been quantified before,” he said during an interview.
Evans said if tern predation could be managed or reduced, survival would increase. But how to achieve those reductions is tricky.
“That is what this paper gets at; if we were able to reduce the number of Caspian terns foraging in the Columbia River would you increase survival, and the answer is yes. Now the practicality of trying to manage birds is a different question.”
There have been some successful efforts to move at least a portion of nesting waterbird colonies to places where they have less effect on juvenile fish survival. But there have also been efforts that just moved the birds to locations where they were more difficult to monitor or to different locations where they continued to prey on juvenile salmon and steelhead, sometimes at higher rates.
He also said not all colonial waterbirds have a negative effect on juvenile fish, and not all colonies of terns put a significant dent in steelhead survival. Likewise, not all tern colonies have a significant negative effect on all species of juvenile salmonids.
“The data we have for other species and runs, like sub-yearling chinook and sockeye, the evidence is predation is less. Steelhead tend to be the worst-case scenario,” he said.
Juvenile steelhead are larger than juvenile salmon and tend to be more oriented toward the surface of rivers during their outmigration. That makes them more susceptible to terns that feed by plunging into the water.
He also noted that “predation doesn’t take place in a vacuum,” meaning in part that the Snake and Columbia river hydropower system where a lot of predation takes place has been dramatically altered by humans. Often those changes, such as the construction of dams, has produced conditions in which some native and nonnative predators thrive. It also slows the movement of water and lengthens the time that juvenile fish are exposed to predators during their seaward migration.
“If you back that water up, it slows their migration and concentrates them in space and time,” said Blaine Parker of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission at Portland.
“The turbulence, velocities, artificial structures and possible passage through turbines create difficult flow conditions that may disorient or stun salmonids, making them more vulnerable to predators,” said the ISAB in its 2019 report. “Fisheries managers often consider the cumulative mortality of salmonids attempting to migrate past a series of dams, but the structure of the dams also create areas where fish have to pass through a gauntlet of at least eight native predators — including pikeminnow, terns, cormorants, gulls, sea lions and seals — and eight nonnative predators, especially in the area of dam tailraces.”
Other factors affecting the rate of avian predation include the rate of river flow and water clarity. When flows are high, predation tends to decrease. Turbidity also played an important role. In the case of cormorants, turbid water decreases predation, but in terns it increases predation.
Predatory fish
Researchers know less about predation by fish like native pikeminnow and nonnative species like smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish. But it, too, is the focus of research and some predator control efforts.
“We can capture predators and look in their stomachs and see what and how many salmon they are eating,” said Geoff McMichael, an independent fisheries researcher at the Tri-Cities. “So we can get what we call a consumption estimate, but translating that to survival is a bit of a leap.”
He said there are survival estimates indicating only 35 percent of the sub-yearling fall chinook migrating from the Hanford Reach of the Columbia River survive to McNary Dam. The stretch has healthy populations of smallmouth bass, walleye and northern pikeminnow.
“I would call it circumstantial evidence, but multiple studies over multiple years have found high predation rates in that area. We can’t conclusively say all of the fish that die were eaten by predators, but the evidence is pretty convincing a large portion of that loss is from predation.”
He said the degree to which the predation is compensatory or additive is an open question. Also in question is how to reduce that predation. There has been a long-term project that pays anglers to catch northern pikeminnow. McMichael said that has probably increased survival, but the ISAB said it hasn’t been proven.
He thinks management of predatory fish is an area that shows potential.
“Where you have high predation losses, if you can do something about those, you may actually aid recovery of the species,” he said.
But he also noted habitat alteration makes it difficult.
“Part of the problem is we have changed the habitat, especially of the federal and even the private hydropower system. We have introduced nonnative species which do very well there, and we’ve got a highly altered ecosystem that in a lot of cases has environments that are really well-suited for these nonnative predators.”
Walleye are expanding their range in the basin and moving up the Snake River. There is now a thriving fishery form there below Little Goose Dam.
“I didn’t used to think walleye were big salmonid predators, but my research in McNary pool and the Hanford Reach has changed my opinion on that,” said McMichael. “Walleye, on a per capita basis, were eating more salmon a day than bass were. I caught one walleye that had 30 chinook in its stomach.”
Pinniped predation
Sea lions in the lower Columbia River below Bonneville Dam have long been suspected of reducing returns of salmon and steelhead. Steller and California sea lions annually congregate in the 145-mile long stretch of the lower Columbia River between Astoria, Ore., and Bonneville Dam during the spring and have been blamed on consuming an average of 20 percent of the river’s adult spring chinook, both hatchery and wild fish, each year. The estimated rate, calculated from unexplained mortality of radio-tagged fish, has climbed as high as 43 percent in 2014 and been as low as 11 percent in 2010.
According to the ISBA, sea lion predation can have an outsized impact on fish survival compared to predation by birds and fish.
“Predation on adults during upstream migration (e.g., by sea lions) is of particular concern because it may reduce the potential spawning population more than removals of comparable numbers at earlier life stages,” the ISAB wrote in its 2019 report.
Sea lions are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The act has been amended to allow fisheries managers in the Columbia River Basin to capture and euthanize a limited number of sea lions preying on adult salmon and steelhead in the vicinity of Bonneville Dam and Willamette Falls on the Willamette River. That program is undergoing a transition because of federal legislation that was approved last year.
In the past, fisheries managers could apply for permits to remove about 90 sea lions a year. But they first had to document that individual animals were preying on salmon and steelhead and that they had been subjected to hazing that didn’t stop the behavior. Under the new protocols, state and tribal fisheries managers can capture and euthanize about 900 sea lions a year if they are in area where predation is deemed to be a problem. State and tribal fisheries managers are in the process of getting permits under the new system.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.