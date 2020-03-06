“Part of the problem is we have changed the habitat, especially of the federal and even the private hydropower system. We have introduced nonnative species which do very well there ... .

“I didn’t used to think walleye were big salmonid predators, but my research in McNary pool and the Hanford Reach has changed my opinion on that. Walleye, on a per capita basis, were eating more salmon a day than bass were. I caught one walleye that had 30 chinook in its stomach.”

Geoff McMichael, fisheries researcher at the Tri-Cities

Pull quote