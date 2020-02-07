“When an organism goes from fresh water to sea water, they have to modify their whole system to adapt to those changes. They have to change their whole osmoregulatory system to accommodate seawater, and if you are injured or you are stressed as an organism, that transition is difficult, or if you modify your timing to make that transition to the sea, it could also make that difficult.”

Howard Schaller, a retired fisheries research biologist who worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

