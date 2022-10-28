The 1960s were fertile years for natural resource and environmental protection in America. The Wilderness Act of 1964 set the ball rolling for terrestrial protection, and the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 did the same for America’s outstanding waterways.

Introduced by Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson. (Imagine that! Career politicians from Idaho and Texas, working to defend America’s most remarkable rivers.)

Tags

Recommended for you