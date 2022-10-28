The 1960s were fertile years for natural resource and environmental protection in America. The Wilderness Act of 1964 set the ball rolling for terrestrial protection, and the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 did the same for America’s outstanding waterways.
Introduced by Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson. (Imagine that! Career politicians from Idaho and Texas, working to defend America’s most remarkable rivers.)
The text of the bill declared “certain selected rivers of the Nation which, with their immediate environments, possess outstandingly remarkable scenic, recreational, geologic, fish and wildlife, historic, cultural or other similar values, shall be preserved in free-flowing condition, and that they and their immediate environments shall be protected for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
Eight American rivers received immediate protection when Johnson signed Church’s bill into law. Of those, four are in the West: The Rogue in Oregon, the Middle Fork of the Salmon in Idaho, the Middle Fork of the Clearwater (including the Selway and Lochsa rivers) in Idaho, and the Middle Fork of the Feather River in California.
From those modest beginnings, the national Wild and Scenic Rivers inventory has swelled to 226 rivers with 13,400 river miles under federal protection.
In his signing statement, Johnson said the time had come to stop abusing and start protecting America’s most outstanding rivers: “In the past 50 years, we have learned — all too slowly, I think — to prize and protect God’s precious gifts. Because we have, our own children and grandchildren will come to know and come to love the great forests and the wild rivers that we have protected and left to them. ... An unspoiled river is a very rare thing in this Nation today. Their flow and vitality have been harnessed by dams, and too often they have been turned into open sewers by communities and by industries. It makes us all very fearful that all rivers will go this way unless somebody acts now to try to balance our river development.”
More than 50 years later, it’s clear that LBJ did OK.