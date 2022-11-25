Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose that got trapped in a home

Emergency workers stand around the moose before carrying it out of the basement. (Photo by Josh Thompson / Central Emergency Services)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation.

“They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement,” said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.

