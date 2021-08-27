Fisheries managers from Idaho, Oregon and Washington are closely monitoring the thus-far-record low steelhead returns to the Snake and Columbia rivers but have not yet enacted widespread fishing restrictions.
Through Wednesday, just 27,916 steelhead had been counted at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. That is just 23 percent of the 10-year average of 121,153 and the lowest July 1-to-Aug. 24 count ever recorded at the dam constructed in 1938.
“Steelhead are not looking good at all,” said Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston. “I think enough are coming back to meet broodstock needs but not much more.”
DuPont said fisheries managers from the state are meeting today to formulate a recommendation for the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to consider during its meeting Wednesday. The recommendation will be designed to ensure enough hatchery steelhead return to meet spawning goals, also known as broodstock, and that wild fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are sufficiently protected.
Daily steelhead counts at Bonneville Dam increased from the hundreds to more than 1,000 each on Monday and Tuesday and surpassed 1,400 on Wednesday. Despite the bump, daily counts remain below average, and DuPont said hopes the run may be late instead of low are growing ever slimmer.
“It’s a long way into the run to be saying ‘There could be a whole bunch of fish out there,’” he said. “But a little surge will help make the difference between maybe a catch-and-release season and (a season with) a one-fish limit.”
Members from the Oregon and Washington fish and wildlife commissions plan to meet today to discuss the low steelhead numbers. The meeting will be held via Zoom, and people can follow the proceedings at bit.ly/38eyIQc. Commissioners aren’t expected to take action at the meeting.
Catch-and-keep steelhead fishing opens Wednesday on the Snake, Salmon, Grande Ronde and Imnaha rivers. DuPont said early harvest that may take place before possible regulation changes isn’t likely to “have a meaningful impact on broodstock needs or wild fishing impacts.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.