Jerry Smith and his girlfriend, Kim Parsells, were targeting coho salmon during a fishing trip to the North Fork of the Clearwater River at Ahsahka last month.
But that was only a means to an end. Their real aim was to see if one of them could land a small piece of Idaho fishing history. They succeeded.
The state’s catch-and-release record book is relatively new. So is the coho fishery. Put them together and Parsells noticed an opportunity — there was no entry for coho.
“She told me that day and I said, ‘Let’s go catch one and set the record,’ ” Smith said.
So the Lewiston couple who call themselves Team Jerk (a combination of their first names) headed to the North Fork just upstream from where it joins the Clearwater River. They started casting spoons beneath the Old Highway 7 Bridge. Parsells was the first to hook a would-be record. But the coho wriggled free right at the bank.
“They fight really good. They are scrappy little fish,” Smith said. “Not like a (chinook) that take huge big runs, but they have bursts of energy.”
Smith caught the next one. He and Parsells followed the state’s catch-and-release protocol and measured the fish tip-to-tail without removing it from the water, took a picture and let it go on its way.
The fish measured 30 inches, bigger than average for a chinook but not a monster. Becky Johnson, production director of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management, said coho average 24 to 25 inches but can be much bigger.
“Congratulations to Mr. Smith ... but it’s likely that record won’t stand for long,” she said in an email to the Tribune.
Smith agreed.
“I have caught bigger ones,” he said, adding that at the time he wasn’t aware of the opportunity to set a record.
He also knows others are looking to dethrone him and add their own names to the book.
“The only people I’m worried about are my brothers, it’s ‘Game on’ for them, and (Parsells) too.”
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game sent out a short news release about the record on Monday. The piece was picked up by several media outlets.
“It went viral,” Smith said. “It’s kind of a good thing for the fishery. It gives it good recognition since the coho fishery is so new. “
He also said it’s also making more people aware of the Nez Perce Tribe’s role as a manager of salmon and steelhead. Snake River coho were declared extinct in the 1980s. The fish, also known as silvers, were hit hard by overfishing and habitat destruction in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The construction of the Lewiston Dam, which blocked access to spawning grounds on the Clearwater River for 45 years, provided the knockout blow.
In 1996, the tribe started a restoration program using hatchery stock taken from the lower Columbia River. Progress was slow, but in 2014 the run surged with a return of 18,098, enough for the first tribal and nontribal fishing season in many decades. The run now provides a regular fall fishery.
“The recognition (the record) got is a good thing and it shows the (Nez Perce) tribe is doing good things with their fishery,” Smith said. “They are doing a good job of bringing that back.”