The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest could see some much needed upgrades to its vast but wobbly recreation infrastructure.
But it will be weeks, if not longer, before local forest officials know just how much money they will get from the Great American Outdoors Act and which trails, roads, campgrounds and other facilities will benefit from the spending.
Some forest users, recreation and access advocates and conservation organizations have ideas about how the money should be spent. They are eyeing projects like the restoration of damaged roads that have blocked access to key areas for years, and the clearing of trails that are overgrown with brush or laced with deadfall.
The law
President Donald J. Trump signed the legislation into law Tuesday. Co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Simspon of Idaho, but opposed by the rest of the Gem State’s all-Republican Congressional delegation, it permanently authorizes the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund and dictates that it be fully seeded at $900 million per year. The fund, which comes from collecting a portion of oil and gas royalties from offshore drilling, is used by federal agencies to acquire important fish and wildlife habitat and public access easements. It is also tapped by local governments across the country and used to boost community parks and recreation.
North central Idaho and southeastern Washington could see future benefits from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, but more immediate aid is likely to come from another provision of the new law that steers $1.9 billion per year over the next five years to federal agencies to help address a backlog of recreation maintenance work.
Most of the money, 70 percent, will go to the National Park Service. The Forest Service will get 15 percent, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Education will get 5 percent each.
Do the math, and the Forest Service will see about $285 million a year. The agency’s leadership in Washington, D.C., and at regional headquarters in places like Missoula, Mont., haven’t said how they plan to distribute the money across the country’s 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands or what types of projects might be prioritized.
If the agency were to split the money evenly, an unlikely outcome, each unit would get about $1.6 million a year or a little more than $8 million over the life of the funding.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest alone has a $7.2 million trail work backlog and a $91 million road maintenance backlog. The Umatilla National Forest has a nearly $2 million backlog in trail work and $22.8 million for roads.
The Idaho office of the Wilderness Society, the Idaho Conservation League and two trail work organizations — the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation and the Idaho Trails Association — wrote a letter to Leanne Martin, regional forester at Missoula, pitching several ideas. Their wish list includes repairs to Big Fog Saddle, Indian Hill and Coolwater Ridge roads off of the lower Selway River. All three have seen washouts or other damage that prevent their use by full-sized vehicles and make it more difficult to access high-elevation trails to places like the Selway Crags.
The groups would like to see the Elk Summit Road near Lolo Pass and the Orogrande Summit/Wildhorse Lake Road and Square Mountain Road that provide access to the Gospel-Hump Wilderness Area improved.
The law allows some of the money to be spent on road improvement projects. However, it caps road and other nontrail transportation work at 35 percent. The rest must be spent on trails and other recreation infrastructure. The groups also submitted a list of wilderness and backcountry trail systems that need some TLC.
Jonathan Oppenheimer, of the Idaho Conservation League at Boise, said there are so many deserving projects that he hopes the agency engages with the public and seeks input from forest users.
“There is not going to be the ability to address every road or trail,” Oppenheimer said. “It’s going to be really important that we do some triage and we identify what are some of the highest priority needs from a recreation standpoint and from an environmental and wildlife standpoint.”
Alex Irby, of Orofino, a founding member of the 21-year-old motorized recreation group Public Lands Access Year-round, also listed a number of roads that have fallen into such levels of disrepair that they are preventing many people from accessing popular destinations.
Irby would like to see Quartz Creek Road off of the North Fork of the Clearwater River repaired. The lower end of the road was hit by a landslide and has been blocked for several years. The road once connected with the Cold Spring Road at Mush Saddle.
“That completely isolates that area,” he said.
Other PLAY priorities outlined by Irby include the repair of the “Sunshine Road” between Sheep Mountain Saddle and Washington Creek, work on the Fly Hill Road at the upper end of the North Fork River Basin and work on the rough Magruder Road, between Red River and Darby, Mont. Irby said the 247 and 250 roads that run along the North Fork of the Clearwater River need more regular maintenance than they are getting. That is especially evident this year, he said, which has seen people flock to the mountains in reaction to the cancellation of many events because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We need some money set aside for seal coating the North Fork Road from Canyon to Kelly Forks. To me that is top priority,” Irby said. “The road is so rough you can’t hardly travel it.”
Lastly, he said trail systems throughout the forest need to be cleared of encroaching brush, and erosion controls like water bars need to be better maintained.
Forest Service officials declined to say how the money may be spent, saying instead the law is so new they need time to evaluate it and its possible applications. The agency has seen other infusions of cash aimed at clearing its persistent backlog of work. The 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act steered $1.14 billion to the Forest Service, including $21 million spent on the Clearwater forest and $2 million on the Nez Perce forest.
