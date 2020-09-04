LeRoy Hyatt has been tying flies for more than six decades and writing about the practical art form in the pages of the Lewiston for 36 years.
His first column, published in September of 1984, highlighted Joe’s Hopper, a popular late summer trout pattern. His most recent, published in March before the COVID-19 shutdown, featured a Super Renegade. Through the decades, Hyatt has written about scores of trout and steelhead fly patterns, entertained fly tiers and nonanglers alike on the public television show “The Angler’s Art” and taught hundreds of people to tie their own flies in classes at the Lewiston Community Center. All the while, he’s found time to tie for fly shops around the West and of course to test his creations in dozens of rivers in the U.S. and Canada.
While he’s still tying flies commercially, Hyatt, 81, has decided to retire from column writing.
“How many years have I done it?” Hyatt asked Wednesday while sipping on a cup of black coffee in the Tribune’s break room. “You run out of flies you have actually tied and fished that you can tell a story about. I could make up stories, but I’m not going to do that.”
That quote sums up Hyatt’s writing style nicely. His columns often start with a personal story about a fishing trip in which he found success with a particular pattern. Hyatt then transitions into the fly, the materials needed to tie it and a few tips to help the reader.
He has always favored flies that don’t require exotic materials or elaborate techniques.
“When I tie a fly, first of all I want it simple,” he said. “And then I want it practical, but most important I want it durable.”
Breaking that down further, Hyatt said “there is too many flies out there that are so difficult to tie that people don’t tie them. They just don’t fool with them.”
For Hyatt, practical means the materials have to be readily accessible and affordable. One reason to tie, after all, is to save a few bucks.
“It’s expensive enough just to buy the normal material,” he said. “I don’t know how young people get started.”
And once you’ve tied a simple and practical fly, of course you want it to last. So Hyatt strives for patterns and techniques that lead to durable flies.
He learned to tie flies from a friend’s father while he was in high school in Casper, Wyo.
“I was over to his house and I showed some interest in it, and he sat me down and had me tie a Woolly Worm. It was a horrible fly, you know, but I really got hooked on it,” he said. “I have tied ever since.”
In his Casper days, Hyatt fished the North Platte River for big brown trout. But that was before he took up fly casting. Instead he used a spinning rod.
“A Platte River Streamer and a split shot really did well, so I learned how to tie those.”
Fast forward several years, and Hyatt relocated to Lewiston, where he managed a Datsun dealership for a time and eventually went to work for Regence, where he headed up building maintenance for the company throughout Idaho.
It was here he took up fly fishing for westslope cutthroat trout and steelhead. That naturally fed his interest in tying flies. He started teaching classes and traveling to fly fishing and fly tying shows around the country, where his reputation as a craftsman grew. In 1996, Hyatt and the late Dave Engerbretson of Moscow were recruited to star in the public television show “Fly Tying: The Angler’s Art,” produced at Washington State University. After Engerbretson died in 2003, Hyatt teamed up with Carolyn Sells of Spokane to continue the show that had become popular with anglers.
Hyatt, while sidelined this summer by back surgery, still likes to wet a line and hopes to limber up enough to hit the Lochsa River either this fall or next summer.
“I love that river,” he said. “The Lochsa is my favorite by far. We camp up there a lot, and I just learned the river. I will go as high as Colgate Licks and fish down.”
And he is still tying for various fly shops. He said on average he cranks out a fly every three to four minutes, but the time per fly all depends on the pattern.
“I’m not in it to get rich,” he said. “I just enjoy it. To me it’s very relaxing.”
But the satisfaction of creating a fly becomes complete when it’s put to successful use, when it is crafted well enough that a fish is willing to bite. That is a theme Hyatt often pressed home in his columns.
“It gives me a real feeling that I have done something to cope with Mother Nature,” he said.
LeRoy Hyatt
LeRoy Hyatt, on his years as an fly-fishing columnist