11 adult sockeye make way to Sawtooth Basin

Roger Phillips/Idaho Department of Fish and Game<text>Adult sockeye swim in a display at the MK Nature Center in Boise. The fish are from the upper Columbia River but were trapped at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. As of Thursday, 11 adult Snake River sockeye had returned to the Stanley Basin in central Idaho.</text>

 Roger Phillips/IDFG

Eleven adult sockeye salmon have been trapped in the Sawtooth Basin near Stanley in central Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game officials are expecting a good return of the endangered fish this summer. As of Thursday, more than 2,000 sockeye had been counted at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. That is about three times the 10-year average and the third-highest count on record, according to a Fish and Game news release.

