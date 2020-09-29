The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to hit the high school athletics community in a big way. On Tuesday, COVID-19 found its way back to Orofino.
For the second time this school year, the Orofino school district had another case of the coronavirus, this time among a high school athlete. Because of that, all extracurricular activities for the week were put on hold, and school will be conducted remotely today and Thursday.
“We're doing everything we can to mitigate potential exposure while getting students back to school and activities as soon as possible," Orofino Junior/Senior High School prinicipal Brian Lee said. "(The students and athletes) deserve better. That's why if we can get things done quickly, we can get them back to it as quickly as possible. But if we let things go, it will shut seasons down. So we just have to do everything we can to have as small of an impact as possible."
It is the second known case of COVID-19 in the district. On Sept. 4, the district announced a confirmed case at the high school and had the student body switch to online learning. As of Sept. 14, students at Orofino High School and Orofino Elementary School were required to wear masks for a few weeks, placing them in the "yellow phase."
At the time, a number of students and teachers at the high school had tested positive for the virus.
But this is the first known athlete who had a confirmed positive result among the student body. It's also at a time when COVID-19 has been dangerously on the rise in the state, in particular, and among the high school athletic community, in general.
This is the fifth known case of the coronavirus having an impact in this area on high school sports, the third dealing with an athlete, and the fourth incident in just 11 days.
