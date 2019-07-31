A 22-year-old Orofino man is listed in good condition at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene following a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 12 milepost 64 near Kamiah in which a 76-year-old Dufur, Ore., man was killed.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Wayne Hodges of Orofino was driving a 2001 Acura CL passenger car eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 about 3:18 p.m. Tuesday when he crossed left of the center line and nearly struck a first motorcyclist.
Then he collided with a 2011 Harley Davidson tricyle-type motorcycle head-on driven by Joe Armstrong, 76, of Dufur, Ore.,
A 2001 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a utility trailer driven by Thomas Wishard, 52, of Longview, Wash., crashed into stationary farm equipment off the side of the road to avoid the initial collision, the state police reported.
Hodges was transported by ground ambulance to Clearwater Valley Hospital, then moved by air ambulance to Kootenai Health Medical Center. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the state police said.
Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. Wishard was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.
The roadway was closed for about three and a half hours. The accident remains under investigation.