Sometimes I feel like I’m living in the “Twilight Zone” or maybe I’ve been kidnapped by aliens. But each day, the world I live in seems like it couldn’t get any stranger. Yet it does.
Let’s take a minute to talk about women’s athletics. We had quite the scuffle over the transgendered and their desire to compete in women’s sports last year. Idaho legislators were called “bigots” because they objected to folks who were formerly men competing with and against their daughters for a multitude of reasons. Now this week, we have Caitlyn Jenner coming out in agreement with these kind of restrictions. This former male, gold medal Olympian decathlete reasoned that years of testosterone gives an unfair advantage over any woman and he would never consider playing in any kind of tournament as a woman, all because of a simple hormone.
Jenner went on to say that she had many transgender friends that were of the same opinion and the “woke” generation was driving this insanity.
Jenner said parents of female athletes are now speaking out anonymously because their daughters have lost interest in a sport they once loved and they can no longer compete due to that unfair advantage. These parents speak anonymously to protect their daughters from the backlash that Jenner, herself said she was experiencing to some degree.
The interesting thing about this whole subject is the flip side. No one is complaining about transgendered women playing in men’s sports. Why? Because they never had testosterone until they were adults and they aren’t going to grow taller and stronger than the men they might compete against.
This issue isn’t about whether you think men and women should be able to change their sex. It is about basic intelligence. It just isn’t fair for former men to compete against women who have been women their whole lives. It is that simple.
Moving on to the next Supreme Court nominee: Never in my whole life did I think we would get to such a backwards way of thinking that we would have a sitting president announce that the only person who could be his next pick for the Supreme Court must be of a certain sex and a certain color. Now don’t get me wrong. I’d love to see more women on the court. I’d love to see more diversity. But more than any of those things, I want to see someone who is a scholar of constitutional law and will not legislate from the bench.
I want the most qualified person the Democrats can throw out there. So if it happens to be a Black woman, wonderful. But what if it happens to be a Black man? Or an Asian woman? Or, heaven help us, another old white man?
Those people can’t even be considered. They’ve been told, “You need not apply.”
President Joe Biden’s statements that he will only appoint a Black woman are some of the most divisive words I can imagine and take the U.S. back to failed affirmative action programs that excluded those who were real achievers just because of their skin color. I guess I’m just not willing to give up excellence for color or sex. It is wrong and it is discriminatory.
And finally, I must speak to the anti-education attitude of some Idaho legislators. I appreciate concerns regarding the possibility of students being bullied into left-leaning positions by professors. Most professors wouldn’t participate in those kind of antics, but they do exist.
Some professors toss out outrageous statements in their classrooms to generate discussion. It forces students to defend and articulate what they believe in. That is how we grow into well-rounded adults and glean understanding about other opinions.
I’m not a fan of what I’ve heard about critical race theory. From the sounds of it, I believe it will only cause more division and in Idaho it has been outlawed. Continuing to attack and penalize our universities because they have diversity offices is unfair and frankly ignorant. Those who are doing so do not understood the reasoning behind those offices who do so much with so little.
My advice to those legislators: Do a little more homework next time.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.