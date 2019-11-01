DJeers ... to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
Did you get a piece of mail from him recently?
However much it looks and reads like a piece of campaign advertising, it’s not.
Called the “congressional frank,” it allows members of Congress at government expense to publish and mail — postage free — periodic correspondence with constituents. It’s stamped “public document — official business” with Fulcher’s signature.
Fulcher packed his mailing up with a loaded survey that included:
l “Do you believe that government should be in charge of your health care — yes, no or unsure?” What is the veteran who relies on Veterans Affairs supposed to say? How about the retiree who uses Medicare? How does someone answer Fulcher’s survey if he supports a single-payer plan, a public option, Medicare for all, Medicaid expansion or continuing the Affordable Care Act?
l “Are you concerned with the House majority’s push to bring socialist programs and policies to the United States?” That’s about as subtle as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asking: “Are you concerned about the GOP’s intent to hand over 99 percent of the country to the richest 1 percent?”
l A question about immigration reform that offered only options to deter people from entering the country. Omitted was any mention about the undocumented workers — and the Dreamers — who are already here.
l A list of “pressing federal issues” that Fulcher wanted to hear about, such as “reducing regulations, lowering taxes, balanced budget, health care reform and family values.” He ignored the national debt, national defense and homeland security.
This is strategic. A survey of loaded questions will steer people predisposed toward Fulcher’s views into a database — allowing his office to identify and motivate supporters.
And as the Idaho Statesman’s Cynthia Sewell discovered, the 1st District congressman with statewide ambitions sent 19,000 of his 120,000 mailers into Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. That’s breaking the rules.
How do you like the way this fiscal conservative spends your tax dollars?
CCHEERS ... to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
They’re among 44 cosponsors — 24 Democrats and 20 Republicans — behind a common-sense immigration reform bill that recognizes how agricultural communities would collapse without undocumented workers. For instance, two-thirds of the people employed by Idaho’s dairies are undocumented.
So H.R. 4916, the Farm Workplace Modernization Act, offers these people a path to legal residency.
It starts with a five-year renewable work permit available to any immigrant who has been working in agriculture for at least 180 days.
Next, it offers permanent legal residency depending on how long the undocumented farm worker has been employed.
If it’s at least 10 years, the employee could qualify after working another four years.
If it’s less than 10 years, the immigrant would have to work another eight years before applying for permanent status.
The measure also requires them to pay a $1,000 fine and it puts a new onus on employers to demonstrate their workers are legally in the country by using the federal E-Verify system.
This is a modest, bipartisan effort, but you can already hear grumbling within the GOP’s nativist base. If what Simpson said a couple of months ago in Idaho Falls is any indication, he knows what’s coming.
“The problem is, Republicans fear that no matter what you do, someone is going to start screaming ‘amnesty,’ ” he said. “And if you don’t know, in a Republican primary, that (can be) devastating. I know that. I’ve been accused of that.”
In other words, simply trying to help your own constituents these days has become a profile in courage.
DJEERS ... to Lewiston City Council candidate Mike Menegas.
In the decades that the League of Women Voters of the Lewis-Clark Valley has sponsored candidate forums, no one running for office has violated this fundamental rule: “No personal audio or video recording of this program is permitted. No portion or excerpts of this program are authorized for any candidate’s political campaign.”
That is, until Menegas came along.
He included video clips of the recent forum on his Facebook page.
It’s not like the league was vague. Candidates were told about the policy before and during the event.
Not until LWV spokeswoman Maxine Miller called him Tuesday did Menegas conform to accepted norms of political campaigns by pulling the clips from his Facebook page.
The clandestine group Grow Lewiston continues to violate the policy on its Facebook page.
These transgressions are not without consequences. Should its forums become fodder for political campaigning, the LWV believes its tax-exempt status could be threatened. Menegas, a law school graduate, may disagree. But it’s the league’s call. And if the organization concludes that Menegas — and other candidates who choose to follow his precedent — have put the LWV in legal jeopardy, it may cancel future forums.
What a loss that would be. Voters have too few opportunities to see candidates stripped of the relative safety of their paid campaign advertising, talking points and rallies compelled to stand on an equal footing with their opponents.
What kind of aspiring public servant would undermine this public service?
DJEERS ... to Idaho Republican Party Chairman Raul Labrador.
Is there nothing off-limits to the GOP’s fundraising machine?
Earlier this week, the party sent out an appeal noting “President Trump announced the successful U.S. operation against the number one terrorist leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.”
Below an image of Trump backdropped by the American flag, the message implored people to: “Donate now.”
Disregard for the moment the fact that when President Barack Obama announced the death of Osama bin Laden, Trump tweeted: “Why don’t we ask the Navy SEALS who killed Bin Laden. They don’t seem to be happy with Obama claiming credit. All he did is say OK.”
Why doesn’t the Idaho GOP simply raise money on its own accomplishments? — M.T.