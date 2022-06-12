Idaho Republicans waste an awful lot of their political oxygen and your time on three-letter distractions.
A couple of years ago it was CRT. GOP lawmakers devoted a lot of time and attention ranting about the nonexistent threat of critical race theory indoctrination in the public schools.
Then it was SEL — social emotional learning — which didn’t sound too unreasonable when you consider how many Idaho students were cooped up at home during a year of COVID-19. But the Idaho Freedom Foundation labeled it a tool of “political activism and indoctrination.”
Now — thanks in part to conservative radio talk show host Glenn Beck — Idaho Republicans are taking aim at a new three-letter bogeyman — ESG.
At the encouragement of U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, lawmakers are just beside themselves over an investment strategy based on a publicly traded company’s ranking for environment, social and governance standards.
And just what are those?
l Environment — That could assess a company’s risk from calamities such as earthquakes or flooding disrupting its supply chain. Or it could examine the firm’s impact on the environment, such as greenhouse gas emissions.
l Social — Does the company have a record of labor strife, even strikes?
l Governance — Is the company management good at what it does?
That’s how a company such as Nike ends up with a relatively favorable ESG while Altria, maker of Marlboro cigarettes, comes in with a lower score and Exxon rates even lower.
It’s hardly the holy grail of investing. No ESG is going to rescue the reputation of an airplane company whose planes fall out of the sky or a bank that gets nailed for shoving credit cards down the throats of its customers.
Publicly traded companies are expected to be transparent to potential investors and, for at least 50 years, part of the information they disclose involves environment, social and governance matters. Agencies compile the information and issue a rating. Some investors — including huge pension funds — put a premium on that rating. Others disregard it entirely.
But in the interest of truth in advertising, the Securities and Exchange Commission — which is charged with leveling the playing field in the investment marketplace — sought to standardize how those ratings are made: “Many issuers currently seek to provide this information to meet investor demand, but current disclosure practices are fragmented and inconsistent. This proposed rule would help issuers more efficiently and effectively disclose these risks, which would benefit both investors and issuers.”
Crapo may have a point in asserting that the SEC overreached without benefit of congressional authority.
But that’s hardly justification for the political theater that’s taking place within the state.
Shortly after Beck showed up in Boise earlier this year, the Legislature — by a party-line vote — went out of its way to undermine ESG-oriented investing to the point of interfering with the private marketplace.
Lawmakers followed that up Tuesday with a one-sided presentation that would make a conspiracy theorist such as Beck beam. On hand to tell legislators what they wanted to hear was author Vivek Ramaswamy, whose book title, “Woke Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” tells you all you need to know. Joining him was Scott Shepherd, who directs the Free Enterprise Project for the National Center for Public Policy Research.
Nowhere did you find a representative of the SEC or any member of the moderate-sized brokerage houses in Boise that actually engage in the buying and selling of securities.
The point here wasn’t to inform. It was to avoid another three-letter idea that’s on Idahoans’ minds: G-U-N.
Why talk about customers murdered in a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store or children massacred in their Uvalde, Texas, classrooms? Why ask whether Idahoans are at greater risk of mass shootings and what their elected representatives in government can do to protect them?
These folks would rather burn up a lot of time on something else. — M.T.