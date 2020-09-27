Would you consider wearing a tin foil face mask?

If you are still wearing a mask, believing you are protecting yourself or others from COVID-19, congratulations.
You are suggesting that you care more about other people’s health than I do. You’re more virtuous than I am (it’s called “virtue signaling”). Despite my very real medical reasons for not wearing a mask, some of you think I should be forced to wear one anyway.
Since I’ve researched COVID-19 statistics and vaccine manufacture and written about them here, others say I am a COVID-19 denier — or passing myself off as some sort of medical expert.
You’re welcome for the opportunity to be judgmental. Or you could sit your judgmental little ass down, do the research yourself and then maybe offer cogent discussion rather than mindless criticism.
Meanwhile, know that a tin foil mask would more effectively prevent your fetid breath from reaching others. It’s simple science. Tin foil is less permeable than cloth. Plus, with tin foil, you can make a cute little hat later as a fashion statement about virtue signaling.
I’m moving on, with or without cooperation from the “hair-on-fire” twits suggesting COVID-19 is an uncontrolled sniper rifle, randomly killing people. You don’t want me in your restaurant or store? Fine. There are other people willing to take my money in exchange for products and services. Unlike Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, these folks have more common sense than an average rock, and can separate truth from fiction.
I’m sick of the COVID-19 reporting statistics without logical context, comparisons or expectations. I’ve tried (without success) to convince local media to interject some intelligent statistical analysis into these reports. Those doing COVID-19 reporting (except, notably, KHQ News) seem wholly invested in maintaining the panic indefinitely, and simply don’t have any apparent motivation to lessen your stress.
As the flu season begins, will these people report the numbers of flu cases and deaths by county, state and nation, without including the context of the number tested or that were infected and survived?
Since the flu and COVID-19 symptoms are so similar, there will likely be little effort to separate the flu and COVID-19 statistics, and you’ll all be wearing masks until dying of old age.
An interesting aside: Since vaccines are created using bits of the virus, after you’ve been injected with a COVID-19 vaccine, you will likely test positive for COVID while your immune system attacks it. There will be more useless time spent speculating why there is (surprise) a spike in positive results.
Enough of today’s COVID-19 rant.
Let’s talk about freedom of speech and celebrities. It’s my column; you can decide to read it or line your bird cage — that’s what’s great about this greatest country on the planet.
With few exceptions ( such as Jon Voight, Gary Sinise and Charles Barkley), most celebrities and sports figures, despite their talent, are ignorant about history, government and economics. Yet they pompously believe that we mere mortals need to know what they think we should do and how we should vote. Just to prove how smart they are, they work hard inventing ways to insult our country and president.
I’m not a hypocrite. I disliked Richard Nixon, who did more damage to the presidency than all who came before him. I’ve disparaged the policies and actions of Presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and particularly Bill Clinton, who did even more damage than Nixon to the prestige of the Oval Office.
But unlike people such as LeBron James, my words and actions are unlikely to be road maps for anybody’s children. Celebrities have an additional responsibility, despite their First Amendment rights, to not say and do stupid things. Yes, Clinton and Nixon were outrageous, and President Donald Trump’s twittering is just silly. But celebrities calling the president names and lying about him in ways that children shouldn’t repeat are unworthy of respect.
Most of these celebrities don’t grasp that they are paid outrageous amounts of money to simply entertain. I support their right to do so, but that’s where their value ends.
I believe they should use their political opinions to inform their own votes. Using their bigger loudspeaker to tell my grandchildren horrible things about our country and president is, to say the least, not helpful. Stop it.
Those who denigrate the president and our country never seem to find a better place to live. Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler, for example, always swear to leave the country if this or that Republican is elected, yet they never go. They think you and I should pay higher taxes to solve society’s ills. Yet they seldom volunteer their own money.
Govs. Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Kate Brown, and Jay Inslee all preach expanding their socialist control of everybody but them. They see themselves as the ruling elites. Bernie Sanders’ social democracy is just a new name for communism.
Which of these governors’ policies has been so successful that the rest of the country would benefit from doing them? If you find one, please move to that state.
Black Lives Matter and antifa pillage and burn our cities, then take the money they’ve received from George Soros and go home, to just repeat in time for the next evening’s news.
Somehow we are supposed to believe that the police and President Donald Trump are bad people?
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.